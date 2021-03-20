Kate Garraway's blue floral dress is selling like hotcakes - and did we mention it's on sale right now?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Giving off major bohemian vibes on Friday, Kate Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain in the dreamiest floral frock – and fans are in love. Turning to the high street for her latest look, the presenter donned a collared midi dress from Warehouse, which has been reduced to £44.25 in the sale.

Kate's floral dress is perfect for spring

Keeping her accessories minimal, Kate also surprised viewers by debuting a chic new hairstyle. Tying her ensemble together, she sported soft beachy waves instead of her usual glossy blowdry, as well as natural and dewy makeup. Modelling a brown smokey eyeshadow complete with rosy blusher and a nude lipgloss, Kate looked seriously glam.

Admitting that she was unsure of her new look, Kate's co-star Charlotte Hawkins quickly assured her that it was "boho chic" and "very classy" – our thoughts exactly.

Reduced from £59, Kate's dress is included in the Warehouse sale, and the brand is also offering up to 25% on everything – yes, really. Our advice is to act fast, we can see the presenter's dress flying off of the virtual shelves in no time.

Floral Midi Dress, was £59 NOW £44.25, Warehouse

A wardrobe staple perfect for spring, this blooming lovely style features a statement collar, balloon sleeves and a figure-flattering bodice. Adorned in the ultimate seasonal print, the brand recommends teaming your new favourite frock with an oversized blazer and heels to match.

The GMB star is revered for her effortless elegance and her style often draws comparisons with the Duchess of Cambridge. Earlier this week, Kate wore the Dora Tie Neck Blouse from Boden, which she paired with a leather burgundy skirt.

Duchess Kate, meanwhile, was also seen wearing the blouse as she celebrated International Women's Day. Pictured during a call to Jasmine Harrison, whom she congratulated on becoming the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic, Kate styled her blouse with demure droplet earrings and swept her brunette locks into a half-up-half-down hairdo.

