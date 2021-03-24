We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wendy Williams won rave reviews from her fans after rocking an eye-catching dress on her talk show on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old opted for a curve-enhancing, striped, knit dress from Karen Millen, which she teamed with the biggest ring we've ever seen!

MORE: Wendy Williams reveals major change in appearance

Wendy's eye-catching frock is the 'Color Block Stripe Knit Dress', and it's currently reduced to $130.20 from $186 in the sale.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Wendy Williams opens up about ex-husband's 'affairs'

The dress features a bold striped design on the bodice and sleeves and skims the figure beautifully thanks to its fine-rib texture.

Wendy's green, blue and yellow colourway appears to be no longer available, but there is a red, black and white option or a blue, white and black version to choose from.

Fans rushed to compliment Wendy on her ensemble, with one commenting: "Another great outfit. Looking super!"

A second added: "Love the dress on Wendy." A third said: "I love your look Ms Wendy. You are looking a lot more relaxed now too."

MORE: Wendy Williams' $15k a month home after split from husband is so boujee

READ: Wendy Williams opens up about the importance of tolerating her son's father

Wendy looked great in her Karen Millen dress

Wendy often dazzles fans with her figure-hugging ensembles, and last week she looked phenomenal rocking a daring, double thigh split, black knit dress by Dion Lee, which displayed her endless legs to perfection.

Featuring a body-hugging fit on the top with sheer panels through the centre, elongated sleeves and a loose skirt with splits at the front, Wendy's dress completely stole the show.

MORE: 23 celebrity splits that happened during lockdown

Color Block Stripe Knit Dress, $130.20, Karen Millen

Last month she sparked a huge reaction after turning up to her talk show in a body-skimming faux denim dress – which featured an eye-catching twist.

Wendy looked incredible rocking a shirt dress by Thebe Magugu, which gave the illusion of denim but is made from 100 per cent cotton.

Featuring a shirt collar, two patch pockets on the chest and a matching belt to cinch in the waist, the dress also has intricate lace detailing on part of the sleeves and flares out from the back for a longer, flowing hemline.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.