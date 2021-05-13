Zendaya's fierce new look will leave you speechless

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Here’s further proof that Zendaya can wear anything and nail it.

The Malcolm and Marie star stunned in Valentino’s new fall Roman Palazzo campaign, looking incredible in a leopard print coat paired with a black crop top, matching shorts, and sheer stockings.

With a whip of her hair, Zendaya slayed Valentino's fall campaign

In the black and white photo the fashion house shared on Instagram, Zendaya, who stars in the campaign, whips her long hair back as she strikes a fierce pose on a chair.

Her stylist, Law Roach, edged up the look with a black Valentino Rockstud Alcove Garavani bag and studded heels, and makeup artist Sheika Daley finished it up with a killer cat-eye.

"Intimate, provocative, @zendaya.​ For @pppiccioli’s #ValentinoRomanPalazzo campaign, Zendaya is a symbol of sensuality and romanticism, photographed by @davidsimsofficial alongside the #RockstudAlcoveValentinoGaravani Box bag," Maison Valentino’s team captioned the snap.

Law shared more snaps and behind-the-scenes videos on his page, one of which showed Zendaya posing in a Valentino trench coat, sheer stockings, studded heels, and a monogrammed crossbody bag.

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the shoot

In another, the Euphoria star lounges in the leopard coat on a plush chair on the set.

Fans went wild in the comments with one writing, "She nails it every time. No words, just a goddess," one commented. "WOW!", another added.

Zendaya last served as the face of Valentino’s campaign in March for the brand’s Collezione Milano collection.

But Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli told CR Fashion Book he wanted the Roman Palazzo campaign to be different - and show off Zendaya’s personality.

Zendaya stunned in another Valentino campaign in March

"This is why I chose her, for all that she represents," he told the magazine. "Throughout an aesthetic choice, it is possible to represent a whole identity. This is the power of fashion and this is the power of human beings."

"I think it’s fundamental to pass strong messages through the identity of a person and Zendaya perfectly represents the values that I want Valentino to stand for, such as equality and inclusivity. I chose Zendaya as a person, for what she stands for, and not as a model."

