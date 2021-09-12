Emma Raducanu's stylish sportswear makes her a fashion icon of the court

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Not only did Emma Raducanu just become the first female British tennis player to win a Grand Slam championship in 44 years, but she's also the youngest British star to win a singles title – and did you see her on-court outfit? We're officially obsessed.

READ: Princess Beatrice writes rare personal tweet to congratulate 'inspiring' Emma Raducanu

The 18-year-old made history on Saturday evening when she took on Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez, 19, in the nail-biting match, which took place in front of 24,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Fans likened Emma's sporty ensemble to Wonder Woman

Sporting a colourful ensemble from Nike, Emma wore the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Salm tank top complete with a statement ribbed trim and a classic V-neck collar. Coined by Nike as the piece to "bring '80s flavour back to centre court", the 18-year-old's chic sportswear also crowned the tennis star the fashion icon of the court.

SHOP: Inspired by the US Open? 14 best tennis outfits for women

RELATED: Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out

GET THE LOOK: Dri-FIT tank, £49.95, Nike

Pairing her red and blue tank with Nike's matching Dri-FIT Slam skirt and white React Vapor trainers, Emma's statement sportswear made a subtle nod to the colours of the Union Jack, channelling what Nike called: "The rebel vibe of '80s tennis".

Shop Emma's Wonder Woman-esque ensemble below.

Dri-FIT Slam Tennis Skirt, £59.95/ $70, Nike

NikeCourt React Vapor, £164.95, $160, Nike

Following her win on court, Emma later appeared in a chic black bodycon dress to clutch her glistening trophy. The star looked almost unrecognisable in full glam, wearing her slinky brunette hair in loose curls and teaming her chic look with elegant gold drop earrings.

The 18-year-old star stepped out in a glitzy black dress

Emma joined the BBC for an interview, revealing: "It meant everything to get a message from Her Majesty."

"She's such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her... I was extremely honoured and very, very grateful that she took notice of my tennis. I can't believe it. I'm maybe going to frame that letter or something," Emma said.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.