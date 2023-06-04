Stylish Harper Beckham is a mini cool-girl in £1.2k jumper you need to see to believe

Harper Beckham caused a stir on Saturday as she appeared in a heartwarming set of photographs with her brothers Cruz, Brooklyn and Romeo wearing a £1,265 cashmere jumper from Polo Ralph Lauren.

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child Harper Seven is no stranger to a designer fashion moment. Not only does her mother have an eponymous high-end fashion label, but 11-year-old Harper has her own personal fleet of luxe designer handbags and quality hand-me-downs from VB's wardrobe. Take a look at her stylish moments in the clip below...

In a sweet photo shared by the former Spice Girl, Harper looked charming as she posed between her older brothers - with her statement knitwear only enhancing her future It-girl status.

© Instagram Harper Beckham looked ultra-stylish in her Polo Ralph Lauren knitwear

Victoria's mini-me was wearing the Utility Polo Bear Cashmere Jumper from the Ralph Lauren Collection. Harper's teddy bear motif was dressed in suave white trousers and a tuxedo jacket with a bowtie, suggesting her spring knitwear was a find from a previous season's collection.

The youngest Beckham wore her honey-blonde hair down and straight, as she teamed her £1.2k jumper with relaxed wide-leg jeans.

It comes as no surprise Harper is turning into a mini style muse. The trendy tween has already had her fair share of front row invitations at fashion week shows and has even brushed shoulders with VOGUE Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week on several occasions.

© Getty Harper Beckham on the frow next to Anna Wintour whilst watching her mother's fashion show

Ms Beckham often coordinates her outfits with her lookalike daughter. From silk and lace dresses designed by VB herself, to designer denim and Spice Girls-inspired outfits, Harper's fashionista status is only going to get better as she grows up!

© Getty Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper posed backstage with models Gigi and Bella Hadid

"The most beautiful week [praying hands emoji] I love you all so much x," Victoria penned in the caption of her post, which sparked fans to flock to the comments.

© Getty Harper looked super chic in a black suit at PFW

"Brooklyn and Harper have carbon copy faces! Lovely family photos!" wrote one fan, as another chimed in: "Harper is growing up too fast!"

"Brooklyn and Harper! Jeez the spitting image of each other," added a third.

Victoria and David are the proud parents of Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18 and Harper, 11.

Football legend David makes no secret that his family is everything to him. He previously told HELLO!: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement."

