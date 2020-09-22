﻿
christmas gifts on sale

25 Christmas gifts on sale now that are affordable and chic – you won't believe the prices

Presents and stocking fillers from £5 to £25 at shops from Marks & Spencer to Selfridges

Karen Silas

With fewer than 100 days left until 25 December, the Christmas countdown is on! And if you’re one to get ahead on your Christmas shopping, there are some great discounts on gifts you can shop right now – and we’ve put together a list of some of the best affordable but chic and stylish gifts for her, him and home that you can find in the sales. Get started shopping for friends, family and workmates – or treat yourself with an early stocking filler.

We've found that a good bargain doesn't mean that you can shop your favourite brands, and we've found gifts under £25 from the likes of Swarovski, Kate Spade, Pandora and more, and fab Christmas presents on sale at your favourite retailers like John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Selfridges – and the gifts on our edit start from under £5! 

So what are you waiting for? Shop our Christmas gift edit with the best deals and get presents for everyone on your list this festive season while staying right on budget.

Gifts under £5

harvey nichols chocolate bar set

You really can’t go wrong with a chocolate gift no matter what time of year

Dark chocolate bar gift set, Was £6.95 NOW £3.50, Harvey Nichols

initial ring holder cheap christmas gifts

A personalised gift at an irresistible price – get one for each of your friends, and yourself!

Alphabet Initial Marble & Gold Metal Ring Holder, Was £12 NOW £3.50, Oliver Bonas

accessorize headband velvet cheap christmas gift

An accessory perfect for festive season style

Velvet knot headband, Was £9 NOW £2.70, Accesorize

moleskin weekly planner cheap christmas gift

A classic Moleskin diary with ribbon bookmark and expandable inner pocket

Moleskine 18-month pocket notebook diary 2020/21, Was £17 NOW £5, Selfridges

cheap christmas gift dog mug 2

A fun gift for the dog lover in your life

Joules Pawcasso Cuppa Mug, Was £10 NOW £5, Amara

Gifts under £15

Elemis embrace perfume oil on sale

Elemis perfume oil with a fragrance of vetiver, frankincense and rose pepper – the 'Clarity' scent with orange and ginger is also 60% off

Elemis 'Embrace' Perfume Oil, Was £30 NOW £12, Harvey Nichols

black and white hm scarf xmas

She'll love bundling up with a stylish scarf on Christmas Day 

Black and white check scarf, was £17.99 Now £12, H&M

cheap christmas gift for dad

A great gift hamper for a foodie dad

Cartwright & Butler Special Dad Hamper, Was £30 NOW £15, John Lewis

passport holder john lewis christmas gift

Dream of travelling near and far in 2021 with the help of a cute passport cover set

Metallic Striped Passport Cover Set, Was £25, NOW £7.50, John Lewis

set of bowls for christmas gift

This fun set is 50% off – and you can also get the dinner and dessert plates to match on sale

Set of four bowls, was £15, NOW £7.50,  John Lewis

face mask chain glasses on sale mango

An accessory for glasses that can double as a very timely face mask chain

Glasses / face mask chain, Was £17.99 NOW £9, Mango

hot sauce challenge christmas gift

If they’re a foodie or just need to spice up their life, this set of 12 mini hot sauces is the perfect gift

Hot sauce challenge, Was £26.95 NOW £13.50, Harvey Nichols

sequin eye mask christmas gift under 10

For anyone who loves to get some sleep with a touch of glam

Silver Sequin Eye Mask Was £20 NOW £10, Amara

Gifts for £25 and under

velvet bird jewellery travel case christmas gift

A velvet-lined jewellery case with two compartments and an inner pocket – and we love the golden bird emblem

Travel Jewellery Box, Was £24 NOW £16.50, Oliver Bonas

anya hindmarch candle on sale christmas gift

Anya Hindmarch candles, including this violet and rose scent, with the designer's signature emblems, are now 50% off at Amara

Anya Hindmarch candle, Was £50 NOW £25, Amara

silk scarf under 25 christmas gift

A 100% silk scarf by ethical Scandinavian designer Ingmarson

Henley Silk Stripe Neck Scarf Green, Was £39 NOW £24, Wolf & Badger

If you want a gift guaranteed to impress, check out the treasure trove of trinkets on sale at Swarovski

swarovski earrings under 25 for xmas

Swarovski Earrings, Was £49 NOW £24.50, Swarovski

swarovski heart bracelet on sale christmas

Swarovski Remix Collection Heart bracelet, Was £49 NOW £ 24.50, Swarovski

marks and spencer crossbody

A timeless leather handbag for over 50% off

Leather Double Zip Cross Body Bag, Was £45 NOW £22, Marks & Spencer

pandora ring under 25 christmas gift

Pandora has a host of enticing deals right now, like this 14k Rose Gold-plated ring with pearl

Pandora Freshwater Cultured Pearl Ring, Was £70 NOW £21, Pandora

john lewis diffuser home fragrance

A home scent is an elegant all-purpose gift to have on hand during the festive season. Even better, these are 50% off!

Cassis Reed Diffuser, Was £35, NOW £17.50, John Lewis

eton pocket square for xmas gift sale

A silk pocket square is a fashionable stocking filler for smart dressers

Eton Medallion Print Pocket Square, Was £40 NOW £24, Selfridges

ted baker pvc bag sale christmas

A transparent washbag with a signature Ted Baker floral motif

Ted Baker Washbag, was £32, NOW £19, Selfridges

kate spade homeware christmas sale

Chic tableware from Pippa Middleton favourite Kate Spade

Kate Spade Deco Dot Platter, Was £58 NOW £23.20, Amara

swell water bottle in marble christmas sale

A cool water bottle is a great present for just about anyone on your gift list

S'WELL Traveller Bottle in White Marble, more styles available, Was £35 NOW £24.50, Amara

