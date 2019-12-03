﻿
The best party dresses that will make you shine at your Christmas party..

Dress up in style this festive season…

1/11
Fashion Awards 2019 best dresses: Rihanna, Rita Ora & Naomi Campbell lead the best dressed
1/11

Christmas gives us all  the perfect opportunity to dress up! With that in mind, it's imperative that one selects a dress that is both show-stopping and extra special. Because let's face it, if you can't go all out for Christmas, when can you? A festive frock is your party piece - particularly if you rock embellishments, sequins and velvet - no one will bat an eyelid or think you've overdone it. Whether you're wanting a sparkly glitter-ball style number, a splash of red, or a classic LBD - we've got your back.

2/11

We are in love with this A-line dress. Not only is it made in traditional Christmas green, it has a funky, stand-up collar, balloon sleeves and the flowing shape means you can eat, drink and be merry - and no one will ever know.

 

Sequined dress, £34.99, H&M

3/11

This V-neck dress from Zara is what we are talking about! With long sleeves and gathered cuffs with feather trims, it has a serious Prada vibe about it that we can't get enough of.

 

Burgundy Sequin dress, £149, Zara

4/11

This golden sleeved number is bound to be a favourite for the festive season, and we’re expecting to see it on many an Instagram feed now December is finally here. Team with a killer pair of heels and you're good to go...

 

Sparkly shift mini dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

5/11

What an enchanting number! Buff those legs down and get ready to bare in this fit and flare design from Monson. The plush velvet frock features a unique star print, and the high neckline and long sleeves means you won't get chilly. Win, win!

 

Velvet printed star dress, £49, Monsoon

6/11

If you've got somewhere seriously fabulous to be, this dress has your name written all over it. Made from layers and layers of tulle and frill tiers, it is designed to turn heads and is the kind of design you can keep forever. The great thing about a  frock like this is there's really no need for accessories - it speaks for itself.

 

Wild Rose Ruffle Gown, £425, Needle & Thread

7/11

You don't have to convince us that leopard print is the way to go - especially with dresses like this chic Next number. Red with a satin sheen, simply add black heels, red lippy and a statement clutch.

 

Satin Midi Dress, £48, Next

8/11

Gals on a budget need not worry  - Primark has got so many incredible finds for Christmas. Our favourite has to be this glitzy tux dress - which at £30, looks so much more expensive than it is. Tailored and trim, it's easy to throw on and we guarantee you will be the best-dressed of the evening.

 

Sequin Tux dress, £30, Primark

 

9/11

This dress has been worn by some of our favourite fashion bloggers, and Tess Daly wore the pink version on Strictly Come Dancing, so you know it's got a pretty epic reputation. With a plethora of blue sequins, you will literally sparkle all night long in this number. We especially love the longer length; it gives a maximum statement effect.

 

Multi stripe sequin dress, £375, Rixo

10/11

Everyone has that LBD in their wardrobe that they rely on and this getup is no different. Mini in length, this long-sleeved velvet design is covered in silver studs and the sweetheart neckline and sleek shape means it can be brought back year after year.

 

Black velvet studded long sleeve mini dress, £85, River Island

11/11

Slinky, satin and oh-so classy, this beautiful design will give you the Midas touch this Christmas. Head-turning style at its finest. Just dont drop your champers down it…

 

Gold Satin Maxi Dress, £62.10, Topshop

