PrettyLittleThing launches matching Valentine's Day PJs for you and your dog

Let's be real, sofa celebrations are the only thing on the cards this year, so why not spend Valentine's Day cuddling up with your fluffy BFF? Bringing us the good news we never knew we needed, PrettyLittleThing has launched the prettiest pink range of matching dog pyjamas, so pet owners can twin in style with their true loves. Just think of all the adorable photo ops!

One of our favourites is the pink unicorn set. Adorned in the classic PLT print, owners can shop this seriously comfy onesie for £25, as well as the coordinating dog hoodie for £10.

Unicorn Onesie, £25, PrettyLittleThing

It's hardly surprising that onesies are back in business right now – all we're wearing is loungewear! Fitted with a zip-up front and hood, this gorgeous one-piece is perfect for a super cosy night in. Grab some sweet treats, stick on a rom-com and you've got yourself a chilled Valentine's Day.

Unicorn Dog Hoodie, £10, PrettyLittleThing

As for your pampered pooch, the matching hoodie fastens with poppers and comes in three different sizes – small, medium, and large. The exact measurements are included online so you can guarantee that you get the right size for your doggo.

Pink Monogrammed PJs, £15, PrettyLittleThing

Equally glam, we're obsessed with the brand's monogrammed pair. Pet owners better act fast though, these dreamy pink PJs are flying off of the virtual shelves! Featuring a short sleeve crop top and elasticated shorts, add your fluffiest slippers and you've got the cosiest combo!

Monogram Dog Hoodie, £10, PrettyLittleThing

Treat your pup to the matching monogrammed hoodie, which is priced at £10. PLT recommends teaming it with a pink collar – Legally Blonde vibes, anyone?

PrettyLittleThing's loungewear range has been a sellout success and one of the brand's designs has been making headlines recently. Earlier this year, PLT unveiled the new masked hoodie after research showed that over 20,000 people had been searching for the ultimate hybrid. We can’t wait to see what the label comes up with next!

