18 stylish party dresses to glam up in this Christmas

Leanne Bayley
Stylish Christmas party dresses for the 2022 festive season - from Marks & Spencer to ASOS, H&M, Nadine Merabi and more. Whether you're after a black dress, velvet, sequins or a colourful dress or even a nearly naked showstopper, these are the best to wear...
Christmas is coming, and if you haven't found your dream Christmas party dress yet, you're in luck! We have found some fab festive frocks for your Christmas nights out.
RELATED: The best sequin dresses to shop now
Whether you're after a sequin dress, a little black dress, a flattering short dress or a lot of feathers, we've got plenty of options from a variety of high street brands and designers, too. Scroll down for all the inspiration you need...
The H&M Christmas party dress we love
Black dress, £39.99, H&M
H&M always have a selection of fabulous party dresses to choose from at Christmas.
RELATED: The best party shoes for your Christmas 2022 bash
The Marks & Spencer Christmas party dress we love
Sequin party dress, £79, M&S
Marks and Spencer's sequin dress is a wardrobe staple you can wear every Christmas party season.
The Warehouse party dress we love
Pink rectangle sequin dress, £95.20, Warehouse
This sparkling pink dress features a flattering wrap silhouette and a va-va-voom thigh split.
The Oasis Christmas party dress we love
Gold one shouldered dress, £87.20, Oasis
Go for gold this party season!
MORE: 11 best Christmas pyjama sets to get you in the holiday spirit
The River Island Christmas party dress we love
Purple fringe midi dress, £85, River Island
Prepare to razzle dazzle in this lilac fringe showstopper of a dress.
The New Look Christmas party dress we love
Purple wrap dress, £35.99, New Look
The inspiration? The purple Quality Street!
The French Connection Christmas party dress we love
Emin embellished dress, £100, French Connection
Ensure all eyes are on you this holiday period!
The Karen Millen Christmas party dress we love
White blazer dress, £167.20, Karen Millen
We'd wear this blazer dress with slicked-back hair and statement earrings.
The Coast Christmas party dress we love
Feather cuff dress, £159.20, Coast
If feather-cuff sleeves are your style, consider this Coast number.
The Zara Christmas party dress we love
Long sequinned dress, £89.99, Zara
Zara's offering is set to be chic and sparkly this year - we love this statement maxi dress.
The Reiss Christmas party dress we love
Velvet midi dress, £288, Reiss
If you prefer a more modest dress, let us introduce you to 'Giannon'. And yes, trust us, you'll look like a goddess.
The Boden Christmas party dress we love
Plisse mini dress, £160, Boden
Plisse is having a moment right now, and it's perfect for party season.
The Monsoon Christmas party dress we love
Wendy embroidered midi dress, £75, Monsoon
Just you wait until you see the back!
The Net-A-Porter Christmas dress we love
Taller Marmo dress, £1,340, Net-A-Porter
We're officially obsessed with feathers, and this one-shouldered desgn ticks a lot of boxes. It's also available in ivory, black and a turquoise blue.
The ASOS Christmas party dress we love
ASOS DESIGN sequin dress, £55, ASOS
This slinky dress is ticking every box for us...
The Nadine Merabi Christmas party dress we love
Cara black dress, £295, Nadine Merabi
Feel like a queen in the Cara dress from Nadine Merabi. Why? Because this dress is a real show stopper.
The Mango Christmas party dress we love
Semi-transparent dress, £199.99, Mango
Razzle dazzle in this semi-transparent slip dress from Camille Charrière's partywear edit for Mango - how very Carrie Bradshaw!
The Mint Velvet Christmas party dress we love
Black fluted shirt dress, £119, Mint Velvet
Falling to a flattering midi hem, this black shirt dress is a timeless classic. With the fluted sleeves and zipped front, this classic LBD has been given a contemporary spin.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.