18 stylish party dresses to glam up in this Christmas

Christmas is coming, and if you haven't found your dream Christmas party dress yet, you're in luck! We have found some fab festive frocks for your Christmas nights out.

Whether you're after a sequin dress, a little black dress, a flattering short dress or a lot of feathers, we've got plenty of options from a variety of high street brands and designers, too. Scroll down for all the inspiration you need...

The H&M Christmas party dress we love

Black dress, £39.99, H&M

H&M always have a selection of fabulous party dresses to choose from at Christmas.

The Marks & Spencer Christmas party dress we love

Sequin party dress, £79, M&S

Marks and Spencer's sequin dress is a wardrobe staple you can wear every Christmas party season.

The Warehouse party dress we love

Pink rectangle sequin dress, £95.20, Warehouse

This sparkling pink dress features a flattering wrap silhouette and a va-va-voom thigh split.

The Oasis Christmas party dress we love

Gold one shouldered dress, £87.20, Oasis

Go for gold this party season!

The River Island Christmas party dress we love

Purple fringe midi dress, £85, River Island

Prepare to razzle dazzle in this lilac fringe showstopper of a dress.

The New Look Christmas party dress we love

Purple wrap dress, £35.99, New Look

The inspiration? The purple Quality Street!

The French Connection Christmas party dress we love

Emin embellished dress, £100, French Connection

Ensure all eyes are on you this holiday period!

The Karen Millen Christmas party dress we love

White blazer dress, £167.20, Karen Millen

We'd wear this blazer dress with slicked-back hair and statement earrings.

The Coast Christmas party dress we love

Feather cuff dress, £159.20, Coast

If feather-cuff sleeves are your style, consider this Coast number.

The Zara Christmas party dress we love

Long sequinned dress, £89.99, Zara

Zara's offering is set to be chic and sparkly this year - we love this statement maxi dress.

The Reiss Christmas party dress we love

Velvet midi dress, £288, Reiss

If you prefer a more modest dress, let us introduce you to 'Giannon'. And yes, trust us, you'll look like a goddess.

The Boden Christmas party dress we love

Plisse mini dress, £160, Boden

Plisse is having a moment right now, and it's perfect for party season.

The Monsoon Christmas party dress we love

Wendy embroidered midi dress, £75, Monsoon

Just you wait until you see the back!

The Net-A-Porter Christmas dress we love

Taller Marmo dress, £1,340, Net-A-Porter

We're officially obsessed with feathers, and this one-shouldered desgn ticks a lot of boxes. It's also available in ivory, black and a turquoise blue.

The ASOS Christmas party dress we love

ASOS DESIGN sequin dress, £55, ASOS

This slinky dress is ticking every box for us...

The Nadine Merabi Christmas party dress we love

Cara black dress, £295, Nadine Merabi

Feel like a queen in the Cara dress from Nadine Merabi. Why? Because this dress is a real show stopper.

The Mango Christmas party dress we love

Semi-transparent dress, £199.99, Mango

Razzle dazzle in this semi-transparent slip dress from Camille Charrière's partywear edit for Mango - how very Carrie Bradshaw!

The Mint Velvet Christmas party dress we love

Black fluted shirt dress, £119, Mint Velvet

Falling to a flattering midi hem, this black shirt dress is a timeless classic. With the fluted sleeves and zipped front, this classic LBD has been given a contemporary spin.

