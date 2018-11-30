gucci

Gucci Bloom gift set

A new scent is always a welcome gift, but sometimes it's hard to know what they'll like. Too fruity, too oaky, too musky? Say HELLO! to the ever-popular Gucci Bloom Nettare di Fiori For Her, which is guaranteed to be a winner. This gift set comes with a 30ml eau de parfum spray plus an eau de parfum rollerball. It's a rich white floral scent that embodies a fresh garden filled with flowers and plants and just like its name suggests, the fragrance is created to unfold and bloom.

£74, The Perfume Shop

printer

HP Sprocket Photo Printer

We know, we know, it's all about the Gram these days. But for the more old-school among us who still love to print photos, the HP Sprocket Photo Printer is the gift they'll love. This pocket-sized device allows you to print 2 x 3" photos on the spot. Using Bluetooth, you can print your snaps straight from your phone, Instagram, Facebook and other apps, and customize them with frames, text and emojis. The printer comes with a ten-sheet pack to get you started.

£119.19, www.ebay.co.uk

ellese

Ellesse Sport Glaze leggings

This is exactly what the fitness fanatic in your life needs – a pair of super colourful leggings. Ellesse's Sport Glaze leggings will have them looking fabulous in no time, whether they're pumping iron at the gym, or powering up a hill in the park. The leggings are made of polyester and elastane and feature an elasticated waist, as well as breathable panels on the thighs and shins. Get ready to upgrade their sporty look!

£30, ellesse.co.uk

magnitone

Magnitone BareFaced 2 Vibra-Sonic Facial Cleansing and Toning Brush

This award-winning little number will give anyone's skin an amazing cleansing and toning experience, so much so that every day will feel like they've had a facial! BareFaced 2 deep-cleanses and conditions skin by helping to boost vital micro-circulation, and even has three modes: Sensitive, Deep Cleanse and PulseLift Toning, meaning that you can pick and choose what works best for your skin.

£90, Boots.com

birds

Rare Birds Book Club subscription

Is your loved one's New Year's resolution to read more books? Sign them up to Rare Birds Book Club, a book subscription service that champions female writers. You can pick bundles from one month, three month, six month or 12 month options. Every four weeks, she'll be posted a book that promises to be gripping and unputdownable. That's the end of the 'Do you have any good books to recommend?' question.

Prices start from £10, rarebirdsbookclub.com

RI

Wire basket table with lid

Ever since they launched their homeware this year, we have been obsessed with River Island's latest line. For the interior lover, this side table – which comes in two colours – is more than perfect. Its super scandi-luxe thanks to the gold finish and simple design, and what's better, the table can also be used for storage!

£80, River Island

trainers

adidas running shoes

Who said trainers can't be stylish and practical? Give the gym bunny or fitness fanatic in your life a pair of adidas running shoes. They have a super comfortable Cloudfoam midsole – which basically means pillow-soft cushioning – plus a breathable soft mesh fabric on the exterior. The trainers in black and white are a classic, but we love how the neon pink adds that pop of colour and extra pizzazz to your look.

£49.99, Deichmann

lumie

Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150

Do you know someone who struggles to wake up on dark, winter mornings? Then the Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 is for them. Not only does the lamp give you a more natural wake-up to the day than the dreaded alarm on your mobile, by mimicking the light and colour of a real sunrise, but it also offers a choice of nine sleep/wake sounds. You can also opt for a bright light for reading, or a more relaxed soft glow. And did we mention it's tap controlled? They'll feel like a new person in no time.

£90, Lumie

dyson

DYSON Supersonic Hair Dryer

Now this is a real treat for the beauty junkie in your life. We all know how DYSON has revolutionised the world of technology and it's making waves in the beauty sphere too. Their Supersonic Hair Dryer is super stylish in iron and fuchsia, and will have your locks dry in no time with its air multiplier power. Its acoustically tuned for lower noise – so you can actually chat while you dry your hair – and comes with a smoothing nozzle and other accessories to style your mane as you please.

£299.99, 

planner

Hello Day 2019 planner

Everyone needs a diary to keep them organised and while many of us rely on our phones, the more traditional among us will want to get their hands on one of these Hello Day planners. Not only are they chic and almost too pretty to write in, they're filled with to-do lists to help you keep track of your health, diet, fitness goals, career plan and more. Plus, inspiring quotes line the pages to keep you motivated to tick off those big and small goals!

£46, Hello Day Planner

prosecco

Princess Prosecco Subscription Box

This organic, vegan-friendly prosecco brand offers a gift after our own heart - a prosecco subcription box. As well as prosecco, the boxes include cocktail recipes, a pampering treat and other goodies.

From £31, Princess Prosecco

