HP Sprocket Photo Printer
We know, we know, it's all about the Gram these days. But for the more old-school among us who still love to print photos, the HP Sprocket Photo Printer is the gift they'll love. This pocket-sized device allows you to print 2 x 3" photos on the spot. Using Bluetooth, you can print your snaps straight from your phone, Instagram, Facebook and other apps, and customize them with frames, text and emojis. The printer comes with a ten-sheet pack to get you started.
£119.19, www.ebay.co.uk