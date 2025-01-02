Meghan Markle stuns in plunging, bridal-inspired dress for Instagram return

All hail the Duchess of Sussex, who has returned to social media in style with a new Instagram account. With her grand return to the app, it's only fitting that her display picture exudes effortless chic.

© Jake Rosenberg Meghan looked beautiful in the bridal white gown

For the snap, Meghan donned the Khaite 'Francine' jersey maxi dress in cream, retailing for £780 / $980. The bridal-inspired, sleeveless garment features a deep V-neckline and an elegant low-cut back. The former Suits actress layered an intricate white lace bra beneath the dress.

The simple, off-white number is a sold-out piece from Khaite's past season. However, the fashion label has brought out a very similar, newer version of the dress. The Khaite 'Nonya' crepe satin slip dress, retailing for £1,945 / $2,200 is available in all sizes.

Meghan oozed glamour as she paired her gown with a luxurious Logan Hollowell diamond 'Fortuna' tennis necklace. The $30k diamond necklace is crafted in 18k gold and encrusted with frosted, dainty diamonds. The gleaming accessory stole the show as Prince Harry's wife opted for no earrings, while her dark locks were swept to the side in effortless soft waves.

Meghan beamed with a large smile in the black-and-white photograph, which was taken outdoors, while opting for her synonymous minimal and natural makeup. The beautiful portrait was captured by her friend, photographer Jake Rosenberg.

© Getty Images Meghan donned an off-the-shoulder white dress

It is not uncommon to see the Duchess in a bridal white look as her fashion palette often focuses on neutral hues. In 2022, Meghan donned a custom Louis Vuitton midi dress that featured an off-the-shoulder cut and a draped split skirt for her attendance to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at the New York Hilton alongside her husband, Harry.

© Getty Images for W+P The Duchess of Sussex stunned in custom Oscar de la Renta

Who could forget the sensational custom Oscar de la Renta white halterneck gown Meghan wore to the ESPY awards back in July. The elegant silk number featured delicate embroidery and was accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and black Celine heels. Meghan's luscious tresses were tied back in a sleek bun to reveal a pair of sparkling diamond stud earrings.

Meghan surprised the world on New Year's Day and she posted on her page bearing the handle, @meghan. The Duchess's first video depicted her running across a beach dressed in white jeans and a flowing white shirt before she inscribed '2025' into the sand.

© Instagram Minutes before her first post, Meghan's account had 111k followers

The video was filmed near Princes Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito where they live with their son Prince Archie and their daughter Princess Lilibet. The sweet reel was captured by her husband, Harry.