Amazon's best advent calendars: 15 Christmas countdowns for a top-rated festive season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Advent calendars are one of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit, and if you’re not sure what advent calendar suits you best (to give or to treat yourself!), we’re taking all of the guesswork out by curating a list of some of the best-rated advent calendars for Christmas right now on Amazon.

RELATED: Amazon's top 10 toys for Christmas REVEALED

Our edit of Amazon's top-rated advent calendars means that not only are these shortlisted festive gifts popular, but they are also highly-recommended by shoppers like yourself.

Take a look at all the advent calendars on Amazon, or keep reading for our list of best-rated advent calendars on Amazon we love for categories like food and drink, chocolate, cosmetics and more...

Shop best-rated advent calendars on Amazon

Roger La Borde pop and slot advent calendar, £14.99/$22.95, Amazon

Assemble this festive tree with sweet forest creatures in the run-up for Christmas.

Lindt Chocolate 24-Day Advent Calendar, £19.99/$17.46, Amazon

Amazon shoppers are sweet on the 24-day chocolate advent calendar, which has earned 4.7 out of five stars.

Playmobil Advent Calendar Horse Farm, £22.94/$68.29, Amazon

Designed for ages four to ten, this Playmobil advent calendar includes 125 pieces, including three figures and five horses.

RELATED: The best advent calendars for kids, from Disney to chocolates

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar, £25.90/$79.99, Amazon

Get a taste of 24 mini fruit spreads and honey, all packaged in a festive gift box.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Advent Calendar, £19.90/$29.97, Amazon

Your family will love this collection of magnetic ornaments to 'hang' on the tree as you count down to the big day.

Cath Kidston 2021 Advent Calendar, £40/$101.99, Amazon

The cute Cath Kidston calendar is filled with 24 beauty treats like Red Berry & Cedar bath fizzer, Magical Woodland's Lavender & English Chamomile bath salts and cherry, peach, mint and vanilla eggnog lip balms.

BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDARS: The most gorgeous makeup and skincare countdowns of 2021

Pukka Herbal Tea Advent Calendar, £10/$21.71, Amazon

'Amazon's Choice' for tea advent calendar is this Pukka herbal countdown with 24 different blends. Organic, ethically sourced, vegetarian, and made from non-GM ingredients, this herbal tea calendar has been deemed Climate Pledge Friendly by Amazon.

MORE:

The best coffee advent calendars to perk up the festive season

Our favourite advent calendars for tea lovers – count down to Christmas with a luxury brew

LIVAIA DIY Advent Calendar Kit, £6.95/$6.99, Amazon

Create your own advent calendar with this kit that includes 24 Christmas-themed paper bags, 24 wooden bag clips, holiday stickers and an eight-metre jute rope.

RELATED: Fabulous DIY advent calendars plus ideas on what to fill them with

Mochi Squishies advent calendar, £26.99/$30.99, Amazon

The cutest advent calendar of the season, with 24 different mochi squishies, including Santa, that can be used as sensory toys.

Funko Pocket POP 13-Day Spooky Countdown, £22.98/$31.99, Amazon

If you're a bit more into Halloween than Christmas, this is the perfect advent calendar for you. Brought to you by Funko, this Pop holiday countdown is a perfect (spooky) way to spend the festive season.

RELATED: 30+ weird advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Playmobil advent calendar, £41.10/$24.99, Amazon

For little ones aged 18 months+, there are four figures and 23 accessories in this fun Playmobil set featuring Santa Claus and his sleight plus adorable forest animals.

Age 6+: LEGO Friends Advent Calendar, £31.99/$60.71, Amazon

Twenty-four gifts are included in this LEGO advent calendar, including a Christmas tree, candy cane, gingerbread man and a surprise to represent each of the five friends.

Winter in Venice Beauty Advent Calendar, £37, Amazon

Available on Amazon.co.uk, a 24-day cruelty-free vegan spa beauty advent calendar with everything from body butters to shower gels and fizzers. Your skin will feel extra nourished due to the enriching ingredients, including almond oil, cocoa butter Vitamin A, Vitamin E and Pro-vitamin B5.

PG Tips Advent Calendar For Tea Lovers, £13.99, Amazon

Perennial favourite PG Tips's tea advent calendar on Amazon.co.uk gets top marks – it has 48 tea bags inside in eight wonderful flavours.

The Brew Company Coffee Advent Calendar, £38.95, Amazon

Amazon.co.uk's The Brew Company coffee advent calendar has 25 organic and decaf coffees - 21 with caffeine and four without. There's no coffee machine necessary. Just open, brew and serve straight from the bag, pour-over style!

We know advent calendar season can be overwhelming, since we're spoilt for choice.

If you haven't found what you need at Amazon, check out more of our edits - there are candle advent calendars to light up the festive season, advent calendars for men and even Christmas countdowns tailored to your favourite interests, passions and hobbies, from Harry Potter to jewellery.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.