12 best beauty advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas 2020 Start thinking about which beauty advent calendar to put on your wish list. Now, do you go for skincare or fragrance. Or both?

We don't know about you but we're gearing up for Christmas - after a tough summer we need some glitter and sparkle, and we need it fast. For some, the first sign of festivities is an advent calendar. Whether it's a chocolate one, a boozy one or a beauty advent calendar (or all three!), this year we're choosing our festive door-opening wisely - it needs to spark joy every single day. If you're looking for a luxurious fragrance advent calendar, an advent calendar packed with skincare must-haves or a cult favourite that you need to beat the masses for, we've got all the details. And don't worry, there will be plenty more coming but the hysteria has already started. Ready to shop?

Lush Advent Calendar 2020

Inspired by a magical nighttime garden, the Lush advent calendar features elegant artwork created by London based designer, Sally Kelly. If you want a festive treat every day, this is it. Inside you'll find a candy cane bubble bar, Coconut Snow Body lotion, Yog Nog Shower Gel, and a Snow Fairy shampoo bar.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

The Lush advent calendar is handmade in the UK using reusable and recyclable packaging. There's also 24 vegan products inside– featuring a combination of products from different ranges including best sellers, 6 exclusive retro products and 3 exclusive products.

Price

It's priced at £185 - and if you're a fan of Lush you might spend that in one sitting.

Release date

Available to pre-order 27 September 2020

Elemis Advent Calendar 2020

Featuring award-winning superstars and fan favourites, Elemis’ new advent calendar is pure skincare theatre waiting to be enjoyed. Reveal a new treat every day, leading up to Christmas morning, when you will unveil your final and most spectacular gift; a full-size jar of the No.1 bestseller, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

Only a limited number of calendars will be released, so make sure you get yours. Every single product inside this advent calendar will be used - mark our words!

Price

It's priced at £175 and it's worth over £403. Well, when you think of it like that?!

Release Date

14 September 2020

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar 2020

The Jo Malone advent calendar is always a wonderful countdown to Christmas. Filled with 24 surprises including much-loved Colognes, travel-size Bath & Body and Miniature Candles. The ultimate indulgence, uncover a scented treat behind every door including an extra special something behind number 24!

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

The Jo Malone London advent calendar is the ultimate luxurious treat at Christmas - and friends will be extremely envious.

Price

This year's advent calendar is £320 which is a similar price to previous years. Start dropping hints now.

Release date

1 October 2020

Space NK Advent Calendar 2020

Space NK has given us a sneak peek of the 2nd edition of the Beauty Anthology Advent Calendar. Divided into volumes, the spirit of the festive season is brought to life with captivating poetry from Charly Cox. Each pull out chapter reveals one of Space NK’s must-have beauty heroes, curated to see you through December. We’ve covered every base, from pre-party to little luxuries for self-care.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

There are some real skincare gems in this one. From Paula's Choice to Ren and Dr Barbara Sturm.

Price

This is £195 and it's worth over £480.

Release date

1 October 2020

Fortnum & Mason Advent Calendar 2020

It's back! Fortnum & Mason's 25 day advent calendar is back and it looks better than ever. Available for pre-order online now, the Beauty Advent Calendar retails at £195 but holds a staggering £810 worth of products. The edit includes 25 of the bestselling products from Fortnum’s Piccadilly beauty floor, spanning skincare, colour, accessories, and bath and body. With only a limited number of calendars put together, after selling out in just weeks for the last two years, this will be a limited-edition piece for beauty connoisseurs looking for the ultimate way to countdown to Christmas.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

It has to be the uber-luxurious red and gold Fortnum’s print.

Price

This one's quite the shocker. It's priced at £195 but it's worth over £800. And no, that's not a typo

Release date

Available to pre-order now

Boots No7 Advent Calendar 2020

The No7 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is always an annual treat - and die-hard fans will be counting down the days until they can call it their own. We can't tell you what's inside (yet) but those who sign up to the waiting list get 24hr early access to the calendar on Wednesday 14 October ahead of the general launch on Thursday 15 October.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

This year 10 lucky customers will find a golden ticket worth an exciting £1,000 hidden at random, redeemable on all No7 products.

Price

A really reasonable price of £45 and it's worth £172.50

Release date

15 October 2020

Jo Loves Advent Calendar 2020

This is always a favourite with fragrance fans. The iconic Jo Loves advent calendar returns for 2020 in a beautiful wreath design and it features 24 deluxe travel products and a full size surprise on the 25th December.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

The design is crafted to become an eye-catching addition to your home. Style around a candle on the dinner table for the ultimate centre-piece or use the iconic Jo Loves Red Ribbon to hang it from your door.

Price

This luxurious treat is £300 and it's worth £459. Dear Santa...

Release date

8 October 2020

L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar 2020

Ok, you have two to choose from! You can either go for the Luxury Advent Calendar or you can go for the Classic Advent Calendar (above). You can't go wrong to be honest. The classic is the perfect gift for someone who really cherishes 'me' time and likes a long soak in the tub.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

This advent calendar is designed by Edith Carron, a beloved and award-winning French illustrator.

Price

This is priced at £53 and it's worth £87

Release date

24 September 2020

L'Occitane Luxury Advent Calendar 2020

The luxury version is the ultimate gift for yourself - hey, after a rollercoaster of a year, we all deserve some luxury in our lives.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

There's a cheeky fragrance hidden within this beauty.

Price

Coming in at £99 but it's worth £135

Release date

24 September 2020

Origins Advent Calendar 2020

The 12 Days of Origins advent calendar is packed with 12 minis that will spark joy in the lead up to Christmas.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

It features two items from the famous Origins Mega Mushroom collection which is perfect for stressed skin.

Price

Twelve days of treats and it costs £50 - but it's worth over £105

Release date

1 October 2020

John Lewis Advent Calendar 2020

This year’s John Lewis beauty advent calendar is the best yet - it includes 10 full-sized products from some of our most loved brands and it's worth over £450. It is perfect for gifting or treating yourself.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

The advent calendar has been designed with sustainability at front of mind, the box is fully recyclable and the drawers are reversible for those that want to reuse and fill up next year.

Price

This year's advent calendar is £150 and it's worth over £450. Bargain!

Release date

TBC

Marks & Spencer Advent Calendar 2020

Fingers on lips regarding this year's M&S beauty advent calendar but it's always a huge hit every year. We're predicting some of the incredible beauty products they have in store; from Autograph to Ren, Nuxe, Emma Hardie and more.

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

It's usually a big secret and when it's announced shoppers go mad. Nothing gets you more excited for a purchase than the idea of beating others to it.

Price

It's usually £40 when you spend £25 on Fashion, Homes, or Beauty.

Release date

Predicted to be at the end of October.

