Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor shares acne photo on Instagram with heartfelt message

Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor has revealed to her Instagram followers that she has been battling with her skin this year after having "near-perfect skin" for most of her life. Showing off her acne with a bare-faced photo to her 2.2 million followers, she wrote: "If you have been following me for a while it will come as no surprise to you that I have been struggling with my skin. I have been very open and honest in my experience in hopes to open a conversation with anyone else out there who may be struggling. I am an open book. Acne is no freaking joke."

Devon Windsor shared a photo of her acne on Instagram

The 26-year-old model continued: "It affects me more than I ever knew possible. I literally will look in the mirror and cry. And you know what? That’s ok. I am human. People seem to have an idea in their heads that models or myself are perfect, with no flaws or feelings. We all have our issues and are very far from perfect."

She concluded: "I am here to say that no matter what you're dealing with, or self-conscious about, you are still BEAUTIFUL! Coming from someone who had near-perfect skin for most of my life. Literally not even a pimple or a pore. Listen to me when I tell you I understand the frustration and the expectation to be flawless. I do. Stay strong people. And know that you are worth everything and more. AND are more beautiful than a stupid freaking pimple!!"

Devon rocking one of her own swimwear designs as she poses with husband Johnny

The VS model, who also has her own line of swimwear, received an outpour of love from her celebrity pals. Fellow Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler wrote: "You are beautiful beyond words." She also received thank you messages from fans who are struggling with own skin. One follower wrote: "This really helps me. I always forget that I'm not the only person that struggles with their skin. You are gorgeous and I'm so happy that you opened up about your skin. This will help so many younger kids that are struggling with acne."