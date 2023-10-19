We’ve teamed up with Missoma to offer a lucky Hello! Fashion newsletter subscriber the chance to WIN two necklaces from Missoma's AW23 Glamour Collection.

The pioneers behind demi-fine jewelry have unveiled their latest collection, which launched last month. The exquisite 38-piece range seamlessly transitions from day to night, showcasing captivating black enamel, articulated gold spheres, and hints of silver.

Missoma enlisted the renowned model, fashion influencer and TikTok sensation, Mia Regan as the face of their AW23 campaign. Styled by Donna Wallace, a former editor at British Vogue and British ELLE, Mia Regan embodies the essence of Missoma's latest offerings.

In this season's collection, Missoma pushes the boundaries with cascading gold sphere drops and daring silhouettes. The Glamour Collection is designed to complement your movements, featuring pieces ranging from exaggerated studs to Missoma's first-ever shoulder-grazing earrings, adding a touch of dramatic flair to any party season 'fit.

© Missoma Missoma AW23

The collection introduces new hand-painted enamel designs, articulated beaded styles, and statement chains, allowing wearers to make a bold fashion statement. Mia , a long-standing friend of the brand, played a significant role in the creative process. She actively contributed to curating her jewelry looks in collaboration with Missoma's founder, Marisa Hordern, and participated in brainstorming the conceptual set. The entire photoshoot was heavily influenced by Mia's unique aesthetic and style, serving as a genuine reflection of her identity.

What you will win:

Two necklaces from Missoma's AW23 Glamour Collection.

How to enter:

Entries will close on November 30th at 23:59 and the winner will be selected from our Newsletter subscriber list, the person must be subscribed to our Newsletter in order to win.

(*You must be UK based and over the age of 18 to enter. This giveaway is in no way affiliated, sponsored or administered by Instagram. The voucher cannot be exchanged for monetary value. For full terms and conditions, please refer to hellofashion.com/terms)