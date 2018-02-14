23 of the most enviable celebrity bathrooms

Fitted with free-standing bathtubs, walk-in showers and luxurious vanity areas, these celebrity bathrooms are what dreams are made of! Celebrities including Myleene Klass, Kendall Jenner and Eva Longoria have all created impressive master bathrooms in their homes, with Holly Willoughby admitting she loves hers so much it is her favourite room in the house.
With many high-profile appearances to prepare for, these stars have everything they need to pamper themselves and get red carpet-ready. However, Kim Kardashian's bathroom is so unusual, she had to explain to fans how she even manages to turn the tap on! Take a look through the gallery to see more of the most beautiful celebrity bathrooms, and to get some major design inspiration…
Kendall Jenner
Supermodel Kendall Jenner has made the bathtub the focal point of her bathroom, by investing in a stunning gold metallic roll-top tub. The free-standing bath sits at the centre of the room opposite her marble sink unit, with a walk-in shower unit along the wall.