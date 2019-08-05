Inside the Loose Women panellists' fabulous homes

Loose Women panellists including Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha, and Coleen Nolan hold nothing back when it comes to discussing their personal lives on the show, sharing their opinions on everything from marriage to friendships. And the same goes when they’re not appearing on the ITV lunchtime show too, as they often share glimpses inside their houses on Instagram, giving fans an access-all-areas insight into their lives. Take a look through the gallery to see more of their homes…
Stacey Solomon:
Stacey is currently spending lots of time at home after welcoming her third child, baby Rex, in May. The mum-of-three has been sharing lots of updates from her house on Instagram, including a peek inside her kitchen, which has a modern monochrome décor with glossy white cabinets and black worktops.