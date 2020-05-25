﻿
20 Photos | Homes

20 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you this summer

Make your outdoor space during coronavirus lockdown a good one

20 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you this summer
You're reading

20 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you this summer

1/20
Next

Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones gives fans a glimpse of her birthday treats from her chic London kitchen 
Chloe Best
Robbie-Williams-Ayda-Field-garden
Photo: © Instagram
1/20

Summer is nearly here, but with the current coronavirus lockdown, there's nowhere better to enjoy the weather than your garden. Here, we've rounded up the most beautiful photos of those belonging to the Beckhams, Lorraine Kelly and more, whether you're looking for some design inspiration or simply fancy a snoop into their outdoor spaces. Take a look...

SEE: 30 things to do to keep busy during self-isolation

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Robbie and Ayda have a huge garden at their Los Angeles home, which not only has an outdoor swimming pool, but also boasts incredible views across the city from their expansive lawns.

Charlotte-Hawkins-garden
Photo: © Instagram
2/20

Charlotte Hawkins

"My garden might not win any medals, but I love it!" Charlotte Hawkins captioned this photo of her garden, which has lots of plants, a wooden shed and flamingo models scattered around. A previous photo shared another look at the GMB presenter's outdoor space, with a dining table on the patio, and hanging rattan chair where she can unwind.

Alison-Hammond-garden
Photo: © Instagram
3/20

Alison Hammond

This Morning's Alison Hammond unveiled her garden transformation during the coronavirus lockdown, showing how she had a pristine lawn, two large trees, and a hot tub on the patio.

MORE: Inside This Morning host Holly Willoughby's London home

Nigella-Lawson-garden
Photo: © Instagram
4/20

Nigella Lawson

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's garden looks like a magical place to dine after dark, with a circular table and chairs positioned underneath a pergola that has been trimmed with fairy lights and surrounded by beautiful plants.

RELATED: The best outdoor lights to transform your garden

michelle-keegan-garden-pond
5/20

Michelle Keegan

Our Girl star Michelle lives with her husband Mark Wright in Essex, and they certainly have a lot of outdoor space to enjoy during lockdown. They also have a large pond filled with Koi Carp and a wooden bridge over the top. 

SEE: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's luxurious Essex home

alesha-dixon-garden-lawn
6/20

Alesha Dixon

Fans mistook Alesha's garden for a park when she posted this photo of her family outside in the garden during lockdown. Understandable, considering it's quite possibly the biggest garden we've ever seen...

rochelle humes a
7/20

Rochelle Humes 

Rochelle lives with her husband Marvin and their two daughters in Essex, and the family have been spending a lot of time outside. They have a large BBQ which Marvin has been seen cooking on several times over the last few weeks, while the girls also have a large square trampoline and a swimming pool. 

Amanda-Holden-garden
Photo: © Instagram
8/20

Amanda Holden

Not content with showing off her two gorgeous homes, Amanda Holden became the envy of her followers when she showcased her incredible garden complete with the Wendy House of dreams for her two daughters.

MORE: 7 top tips to revamp your garden for less

Lorraine-Kelly-garden
Photo: © Instagram
9/20

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine has a huge garden at her new home, complete with its own guest house that is sure to prove a hit with visitors. The ITV presenter has created the perfect set up for al fresco dining, with a rattan dining table and chairs on a terrace trimmed with fairy lights.

Ben-Shephard-garden
Photo: © Instagram
10/20

Ben Shephard

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard is a keen gardener and often gives glimpses at the family home on social media. As well as having a lawn where his two sons can play, the TV personality has also been growing his own fruit and veg, and recently invested in his very own gin bench.

RELATED: Inside Ben Shephard's family home

Piers-Morgan-garden
Photo: © Instagram
11/20

Piers Morgan

Wow! Piers Morgan has an enviable set up at his country retreat, with his very own private outdoor swimming pool and terrace area for making the most of the summer weather.

RELATED: 14 inspiring city gardens to create an urban sanctuary

10-Emma-Willis-garden
Photo: © Instagram
12/20

Emma Willis:

Matt and Emma Willis' back garden offers plenty of space for their three young children to play, with a huge lawn and uninterrupted views across the fields and countryside behind their home. A bench has been positioned at the centre of the lawn, offering a spot for the couple to relax and enjoy the view.

11-Elizabeth-Hurley-garden
Photo: © Instagram
13/20

Elizabeth Hurley:

The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley often gives fans a glimpse at her spacious garden, which has a small pond surrounded by pristine plants and tulips. "Home sweet home. Last of the tulips on a perfect Saturday in May," she captioned this post.

2-Zoe-Ball-garden
Photo: © Instagram
14/20

Zoe Ball:

Zoe Ball hasn't been able to resist sharing a few photos from the beautiful walled garden at her new country home in East Sussex, and we can't blame her. The TV presenter has an incredible garden that is full of character, with wisteria and climbing plants adorning the walls, plus a staircase that leads up to an incredible balcony area which has a wooden bench and chairs offering stunning views across the village.

3-Lisa-Snowdon-garden
Photo: © Instagram
15/20

Lisa Snowdon:

"Still beautiful, even in the rain. Home Sweet Home," Lisa Snowdon captioned this photo from her garden. The TV presenter's outdoor space has several trees and shrubs offering plenty of privacy, with a patio area that has a small wooden bistro table and two chairs where she can dine outdoors when the weather permits.

4-Andrea-McLean-porch
Photo: © Instagram
16/20

Andrea McLean:

Loose Women star Andrea McLean became the envy of fans when she posted a video from the stunning porch at the back of her home. The sheltered porch has wooden flooring, a swing seat and sofa where she and her family can relax and enjoy the British summertime.

5-Kelly-Brook-garden
Photo: © Instagram
17/20

Kelly Brook:

Wow! Kelly Brook's Kent home looks stunning with these roses growing up the side. "Planted this rose when I first moved in about eight years ago. It's like a fairy tale when it flowers on this corner of our house," the model captioned this photo.

6-The-Beckhams-garden
Photo: © Instagram
18/20

David and Victoria Beckham:

This pretty garden at David and Victoria Beckham's London home offers plenty of space for their children to play together. The couple have placed a cool tipi at the bottom of the garden, while fairy lights and lanterns adorn the trees, making it an ideal spot for the family to spend time both day and night.

MORE: The Beckhams will inspire you to get gardening with their gorgeous outdoor spaces

8-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-home-garden
Photo: © Instagram
19/20

Catherine Zeta-Jones:

How we'd love to be invited for a dinner party at the Zeta-Jones household! Catherine has set up a dining table on her outdoor terrace, which is perfectly styled with flowers and a chandelier hanging overhead, and beautiful wisteria plants all around. "Summer brunch," Catherine wrote.

9-Tom-Fletcher-garden
Photo: © Instagram
20/20

Tom Fletcher:

The Fletchers' garden offers beautiful views across the countryside and has a large lawn with a number of green plants, shrubs and a hedgerow surrounding it. A great spot for their children Buzz and Buddy to play, other photos show that Tom and Giovanna have kitted it out with a swing, slide and other children's toys.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...