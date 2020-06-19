Inside 44 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms – from Charley Webb to Amanda Holden

With people around the globe spending more time at home than ever before amid the coronavirus pandemic, what better time to see inside the stunning living rooms where some of our favourite celebrities spend their downtime?
Even if we don't quite have the budget for these jaw-dropping celebrity homes, we can learn a thing or two from their interior design skills. From Robert Downey Jr's colourful fireplace to Catherine Zeta-Jones' scenic views across Manhattan, the living room is usually the coolest room in the house. Take a look through the gallery to see more of our favourite celebrity living rooms. Which is your favourite?
Charlotte Hawkins
Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins revealed a peek in her gorgeous living room when she presented Royal Ascot coverage from the comfort of her home. She sat on a gorgeous chesterfield sofa, which has matching cushions embroidered with bees, with a cream sideboard in the corner topped with framed photos, a table lamp and bronze rabbit ornament.