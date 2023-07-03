Weekly horoscope: July 3rd to 9th 2023

ARIES

Although Full Moon fever prompts heightened feelings you are the one with a perfect balance between being grounded and full of enthusiasm. You’ve long ago realised that a little bit of excitement is just the thing to promote new ideas so give yourself free rein to inspire others with your vision and know-how.

TAURUS

What you do next with your life is unlikely to be a complete departure from what’s gone before. Yet you can admit that there’s a certain amount of restlessness and a desire to revive your spirit. There’s nothing wrong with being on a journey of evolution. Far from it, you know it’s going to yield the greatest satisfaction.

GEMINI

Getting your ducks in a row is essential in early July. Particularly when it comes to ascertaining if you have the support of someone who can be part of a financial endeavour. You’ve thought about this for a long time but are willing to move the dial in a new direction if needs be.

CANCER

All Full Moon raise your emotional awareness, but especially Monday’s supermoon which falls in the relationship angle of your chart highlighting the impact others are having on you. In two weeks time the Cancer New Moon will put the ball back in your court so stay rock solid and watch what others do. You could be pleasantly surprised.

LEO

As a Leo you’re used to orchestrating great feats and special occasions yet at the moment you find yourself dealing with more mundane matters. Don’t worry, you’ve lost none of your flair. It’s just that clearing up some unfinished business will benefit you in ways that will make your next move even more fantastic.

VIRGO

A Full Moon can put a full stop to something that was very much part of your life but hasnow been outgrown. Recognising when it’s time to move on is an act of grace that makes letting go so much easier. Besides, you will come into a huge phase of positive activity from July 10th when go-getting Mars enters Virgo.

LIBRA

So much has been going on you may feel you’ve rather lost touch with yourself. The Full Moon on the most personal angle of your chart reminds you to put yourself first and tune into a sense of inner stability. How and where you live is an important factor in your well-being. Have you let others rule the roost?

SCORPIO

News and information that’s flying around requires you to take stock of your own priorities. Short journeys may also have a bigger impact than you anticipated as they have the power to alter your perspective and frame of reference. It’s all to the good as you are planning something long term and any interesting tid bits are valuable.

SAGITTARIUS

Getting real has never felt so good! In contrast to your usual modus operandi which involves going off on tangents and using a scatter gun technique you’re actively engaging with the work involved in doing one thing that truly matters to you. This will deliver a deeper self- worth and capacity to manage the material world.

CAPRICORN

A Supermoon in your sign doesn’t happen every day of the week and Monday’s willreverberate for quite some time. Give yourself space to consider all that’s coming up andevaluate what needs to be done. Especially concerning the give and take in relationships and the direction one in particular is taking.

AQUARIUS



Disappearing into your inner world instead of orchestrating the outer one is only going to before a short time. Once Monday’s Full Moon has passed you’ll return with some insights into what’s been blocking you in terms of memories, past experiences or your own subconscious. Deciding to embrace the new is your remit this week.

PISCES



Your point of connection, either in the workplace or socially is at a juncture where you’re moving in or out. Perhaps you can do this so gracefully it won’t leave a ripple. Your intuition tells you it’s time to make your move within the shoal and either do your own thing or take up your rightful place.