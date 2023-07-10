Weekly horoscope: July 10th to 16th 2023

ARIES

Resolving an outstanding issue is important early in the week and then it's down to business whether in terms of your own mind, body, spirit balance, creating order around you and the working elements of your life, paid or otherwise. Later in the week you're feeling free tocreate something new.

TAURUS

Communication is more complex than you would like as you prefer straight talking. However, someone may have a secret agenda and you're picking up that their words don'tmatch their true feelings. Happily the arrival of Mars into Virgo and your happy place in the solar chart spells a period of creativity and enjoyment no-one can dampen.

GEMINI

Assertive Mars is taking up a prime position in the most personal angle of your chart ensuring you're going to be kept busy over the Summer months. Early this week you’rehaving to engage in discussions that are highly sensitive and financial affairs are taking centre stage. Solutions are at the ready if you're prepared to take something new on board.

CANCER

It's going to be hard to keep your feelings out of a situation that's pressing your buttons. However, the current stand-off is likely to soften by the end of the week when a new angle changes your perspective. In the run up to the Cancer New Moon on the 17th a lot of thingscould change shape and bring their own delights.

LEO

There's no doubt that the Summer of 2023 will be pivotal for many lions as Venus will move retrograde in your sign and Mercury's entry point into your sign on Tuesday enables you to see and understand more than before. Tricky situations just make you stronger. The trick is to know when to wade in and when to allow matters to resolve themselves.

VIRGO

As go-getting Mars powers into Virgo on Monday you're wanting to be top of the pile this Summer rather than playing second fiddle. Be flexible in your thinking early in the week rather than drawing the tension string any tighter. You need to think differently and provethat you can come up with something truly innovative.

LIBRA

It never fails to amaze you quite how uncompromising people can be and you're staring this in the face right now. However, on no account allow their attitude to diminish your shiny spirit. You can just go quiet rather than entering into the fray. Silence speaks volumes andthey will get the message.

SCORPIO

As you can see deeply into other people's thoughts and feelings you see all the layers to any situation. It's frustrating when others are stuck at the surface of what's going on, but you'll find that situations will change rapidly and you can pour your energies into something thatgives you scope for success.

SAGITTARIUS

Gung-ho Mars is moving to the top spot in your chart, encouraging you to get back in the saddle and make this a Summer of achievement. As this week begins you’re trying to resolve a complex issue. However, as it progresses and Mercury moves into expressive Leo there's a whole new arena opening up for you.

CAPRICORN

You're not in the mood to back down over a matter that you feel others don't understand very well. However, your mind is moving towards fresh angles and vistas that give youplenty of food for thought over the Summer period. Release the tension and you'll find that someone changes their position.

AQUARIUS

Rather than getting entrenched in what you see as pointless power plays you're freeing yourself to embrace new areas one step ahead of the crowd. Of course you need to keep things running in real time, however you'll be the one who's able to spot something emerging that is truly genius.

PISCES

If someone seems rather stuck in the past there's no reason for you to stay raking over the coals. Instead seek out those who are ready to forge new and exciting pathways. As Mars takes up position in Virgo for the rest of the Summer you need to follow your desire to achieve something meaningful.

