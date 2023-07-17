Your free horoscope for the week 17th July to 23rd 2023

ARIES

A huge shift takes place as the North Node moves into your sign on Monday’s New Moon taking you through to January 2025. The last visit was 2005/6 so do the numbers and re-visit where you were in your journey at that point – a new cycle is starting and it will be exciting to watch it unfold.

TAURUS

There are issues to sort out which require persistence. Yet Venus begins her 40 day retrograde cycle next Sunday which creates a sense of being on hold. The message of themoment is do what you can but let the rest go as situations themselves are shape-shifting.Meanwhile find what lights you up.

GEMINI

The cosmic dance is high octane this week, involving a New Moon cycle of fresh input coupled with a ‘slog it out’ Mars/Saturn and complex Sun/Pluto pattern. The trick is to find the line of least resistance, accepting changes as they come up whilst doing your bit to keep up to date. It’s not easy, but every challenge is a lesson learned.

CANCER

A New Moon in your own sign on Monday suggests it’s time to take care of yourself rather than allowing others to help themselves to your energy. Besides, you have precise projects in mind that require hands-on effort and attention. These are in a creative phase so get yourself in the zone.

LEO

Whatever is surfacing at this time is taking you back to the past. On Sunday, Venus will begin her 40 day backtrack through Leo which is a journey of the heart. Make the connections between past and future and you will see the threads interweaving in your destiny. Not to mention those people who are part of your soul contract.

VIRGO

Any new undertaking must be handled with care as you’re facing a complex set of aspects and Venus’s reverse motion which can unravel even your best laid plans. The secret is to flexible and willing to learn from past experiences. Moving forward should be a process of evolution not just ticking boxes.

LIBRA

Taking time for yourself is essential with a New Moon in the most personal angle of your chart. Unfortunately, the outside world may be upping the ante and making demands soonce again you’re being pulled in two directions. You can’t please everyone Libra so try to please yourself.

SCORPIO

You have bright lights ahead of you in terms of new vistas, places and directions. However, right now you’re compelled to deal with situations that are very much in front of you, taking a deep dive into their complexity and getting yourself together. You’re gaining insights that will help you in the future.

SAGITTARIUS

Dealing with practical matters is the last thing you want to do. However, it’s a case of needs must and with a New Moon highlighting new input into your financial affairs the sooner you clear the decks the better. This Summer offers you a chance to reconfigure just about everything!

CAPRICORN

Monday’s New Moon leads you into a process of evaluating how relationships or agreements could grow and what needs to be pruned in terms of unnecessary obligations. As a Capricorn you tend to take on a lot of responsibility. However, you can ponder how to make new choices and arrangements.

AQUARIUS

As the current cosmic conditions are a little turbulent for every zodiac sign it’s important tofasten your seat belt and know that they won’t last forever. Do what you can to alleviateany burdens and remain open to what others are bringing into the mix. This could surpriseyou and lead to a whole new set-up.

PISCES



As the New Moon highlights what lights your fire in terms of future prospects you need to set yourself free from what has been holding you back. It’s that moment to cut ties with the past and set foot into an environment which offers you the creative juice which feeds your spirit.