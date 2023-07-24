Horoscopes - what your zodiac sign has in store this week

ARIES

A re-set of the heart is due when Venus retrogrades through the heavens until early September. It’s worth taking a look back at how your past is echoing in your present. Perhaps certain people are re-surfacing too . You’ve got a lot to exchange between you as you cast your mind back. It’s akin to soul retrieval.

TAURUS

As the goddess of love and relationship is circling retrograde in the heavens you find yourself replaying certain episodes from your own back-story. This is useful as you recognise you may have lost bits of yourself and now is the time to reclaim them if you wish so you feel more comfortable in your own skin.

GEMINI

The narrative changes when Venus is reversing through the communication angle of your chart. Perhaps someone is changing their tune, or you are seeing things differently. Give yourself time and space over the Summer to re-jig the puzzle pieces so that you can come up with a better picture.

CANCER

Taking a walk down memory lane is one of your favourite occupations. So you’ll feel right at home with the current celestial conditions which are taking you back to the past. People are getting back in touch to remind you of what you shared which prompts a reflection on what is of true value to you.

LEO

Venus reversing through Leo can trigger a replay, a revival and a review of who and what are most important to you. Is there anything left in the emotional databank which needs to be re-captured? This Summer is a great time for you to reconnect with love and also your exuberant love of life and self.

VIRGO

As Venus pivots backwards until early September you’re being encouraged to tidy up the past. Mercury and Venus meet on July 27th promoting positive exchanges and interesting ideas and Mars in Virgo keep you buzzing as the worker bee. However, nothing wrong with re-thinking your trajectory over the Summer.

LIBRA

Softly, softly is your best approach as you’re re-considering your position within a circle of people and connections from your past are also popping up again which alters your view as to where and with whom you truly fit. Take your time pondering as this is something that can’t be rushed and you can delight in re-arranging things piece by piece.

SCORPIO

Clearing the way for your future potential to download is the overall theme of the Summer. Whilst certain matters can be eliminated from your enquires, others require review and reflection. In the meantime, helpful discussions illuminate factors you may not have considered and are worth pursuing.

SAGITTARIUS

Nothing should be regarded as definitive whilst so much is in a state of flux and new options arrive unexpectedly whilst connections come from the past throw new light on your future. You rather enjoy the sense of being free from having to make weighty decisions. Besides, your perspective on what you want to do is altering.

CAPRICORN

As you are a stickler for detail you may find other people’s indecision tricky whilst retrogrades dominate the rest of the Summer. However, if you change your focus from them to your own clear-up campaign you can achieve a lot. Besides, you’ll see everyonecomes back refreshed and ready by mid-September.

AQUARIUS

As Venus sashays backwards in your opposite sign of Leo you’re experiencing something of are-wind in terms of relationships. Perhaps there’s a lot of catching up to do, heart-warmingre-connections which remind you that the heart doesn’t live in linear time but remainscentred in feeling rather than reason.

PISCES



Whilst Saturn is busy in Pisces drawing certain matters to a close you can’t define everything in one fell swoop. Getting rid of the past is one thing, but what happens next is being re-calibrated and you’ll need some time for it all to come together over the Summer. Meanwhile enjoy the floatation tank!