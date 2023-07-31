Weekly horoscope for 31st July to 6th August 2023

ARIES

August kicks off with a Full Moon in the people angle of your chart so it’s all about your network, social circle and team. Of course, you’re leader of the pack and looking for ways to move things forward. Make it fun but don’t forget the practical details which must be seen to underpin your exuberant style.

TAURUS

As you step into August with an important Full Moon highlighting your place in the world you need some time out to re-think where you’re going in life. It’s been full on and you’ve achieved a lot, but you do need to draw a line under one phase before you can begin the next.

GEMINI

It’s hard to live in the here and now when your mind is wandering far into your future, to other places and plans. Think bigger picture and then get a close up as Saturn reminds you of the micro decisions that all lead into the big leap. As you are already attuned to the double act of twin energy acclimatising to bi-focal vision is a breeze.

CANCER

A Full Moon in your zone of everything you share with others is bound to bring up the contrast between those who are on your side and those who act in their own interests. It’s time to lean towards the good people and work out different rules of engagement with the rest.

LEO

It’s interesting that you’re getting a different take on the whole area of relating whilst Venus is retrograding through Leo and then up pops a Full Moon in Aquarius to give you clear sight on a person or emotional pattern. The universe is truly giving you the intel to re-calibrate how it all works for you.

VIRGO

Wherever you are this week there are echoes of a day job with a Full Moon exposing all the things you want to tick off your list. Besides, Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces which highlights all your internal oughts and shoulds. That’s if you want to spend time on the treadmill. You can always fire your inner critic instead!

LIBRA

Often you find yourself in the middle of other people’s issues, being able to see both sides and playing the negotiator. However, at this time with the Full Moon accenting everything that lights up pure happiness in your life you have no wish to get involved. Instead, focusing on what brings you joy dispels anything negative.

SCORPIO

Whilst the Full Moon is likely to bring closure on an outstanding personal matter you’re still pondering ideas pertaining to more worldly goals. Allowing yourself some creative space yields a flow of ideas over the month of August. In the process you eliminate what has been blocking you.

SAGITTARIUS

Time out from the everyday grind gives you a new take on how to fix certain issues and essentially how to move beyond them. Perhaps you’ve simply outgrown the problem! Deciding to uplevel your magnetic energy to radiate a positive vibration re-arranges what’s possible for you.

CAPRICORN

You can choose to fixate on the financial side of a situation or go a little deeper to explore what it means in terms of your own value system. The Full Moon brings up an opportunity to sign off on something. Yet Venus is in retrograde so you have scope to negotiate if the terms no longer suit you.

AQUARIUS

The Full Moon in your own sign on August 1st suggests you’re at optimum time to be more fully yourself. Doing it your way becomes more meaningful when you’re clearly demonstrating how different you are in thought and deed from those that follow the pack. Don’t forget that ingenuity is your super-power.

PISCES



It’s difficult to truly end things when you are a water sign as there’s often something left in the atmosphere. However, August is your month to close out on that which no longer fits your bill. Saturn in Pisces is your friend in this respect as it gives you extra strength to draw the line.