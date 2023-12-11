Weekly horoscope: 11th to 17th December 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

An inspiring New Moon accents new adventures on your journey, plans and places to think about and explore. One thing to bear in mind is Mercury's retrograde motion from Wednesday so it's best to take your time and allow things to evolve rather than attempting to push them through. New Moon is primarily a seeding period.

As jolly Jupiter steadfastly emanates expansive vibes in your sign well into 2024 you don't have to try too hard to pick up on opportunities to float your boat this month and beyond. Besides, a New Moon in your zone of sharing and caring signifies a green light and a welcome development even if Mercury's retrograde is a little slow-mo.

When the New Moon falls in your relationship zone, other people have a greater impact on you in terms of what they think, do and feel. You may set up an exchange which then goes into the Mercury retrograde dance over the coming weeks. Keep talking and in the process you can start the New Year in a better place.

Looking after others comes naturally to you as an empath, yet the New Moon is urging you to focus attention on what you need to do for yourself. Look at the quality of your life in terms of well-being and put in an early New Year's resolution to up-level any area that's been pushed to one side. Tuesday's New Moon is for intention setting.

You've got enough sparkle to light up a Christmas tree as the New Moon in Sagittarius switches on your radiant essence. Yet Mercury is starting its retrograde journey on Wednesday which scrambles the details of movement and communication so there is nothing for it but to go with the seasonal flow.

There's plenty of joy in these stars but also the Mercury retrograde mix-ups which alter your best laid plans. Delete your inner critic and perfectionist and allow things to unfold in their peculiar way. Many delights can occur unexpectedly and in turn give you a break from orchestrating every detail.

Whilst you're enjoying the sense of connection and communication which is written into these stars, the overhead lighting is dimming with Mercury's retrograde from Wednesday which is bound to delay some outcomes and change others. Think of it as a space to reflect on what you really want to focus on in 2024.

Whilst Venus continues to sparkle in your sign you're enjoying the opportunity to connect with others in ways which enable both the business and personal side of life to flow. A New Moon in your zone of prosperity is also looking good for enriching you in many ways. There's just the Mercury retrograde to consider: Things take a little longer than you expect!

The promise of the New Moon in Sagittarius wakes you up to a host of bright ideas and changes the energy in your aura to a higher voltage. Yet do bear in mind that Mercury is about to backflip through the heavens from Wednesday through to January 2nd so review this period as an opportunity to revise to review.

Whatever you've got lined up for the coming weeks may be subject to alterations as Mercury will begin to reverse through your sign on Wednesday until the 23rd when it backflips to Sagittarius. It's really an opportunity to accommodate changes and be as open minded as possible.

A New Moon in the sociable sign of Sagittarius is a great connector or even an introducer of people and ideas which excite you. Yet you need to give yourself time to ponder on what options to take rather than rushing in. The reason? Mercury is turning retrograde from Wednesday until New Year so regard this period as a process of discovery.

A New Moon on your midheaven indicates something is being put together which alters your role or goals. Not that it will happen overnight. Particularly as Mercury's retrograde motion from Wednesday suggests you'll need time and space to curate and edit rather than immediately signing it off as a done deal.

