Show good sportsmanship
Royal fans were delighted when William and Kate took George and Charlotte to watch their first football match Norwich City vs Aston Villa in October 2019. The young prince couldn't contain his excitement and punched the air when his dad's team Aston Villa won 5-1 and while William couldn't hide his joy when the Villans were promoted to the premier league in May, he was a little more subdued at that match.
Fans on Twitter believe the Duke told his over-excited son to 'calm down' as Aston Villa netted their fourth goal, but there was a good reason behind it. The Cambridges were sitting in the South Stand at Norwich's Carrow Road football ground, among the losing home fans.
The Duke later spoke about the children's first game in the BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health. William said he "enjoyed a good weekend of football," during a meeting with the heads of the Football Association, the English Football League and the Premier League at Kensington Palace. When one commented on the Cambridges celebrating Aston Villa's win, William added: "I wasn't celebrating, that was the problem, I was sitting with the home fans. George did my bit of celebrating for me."
