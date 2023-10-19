Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan shows off dazzling jewels - shop her must-have pieces

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan may be only 20-years-old, but she’s already established herself as one of the most stylish Gen Zs of the street style set.

The model has landed campaigns for the likes of Gucci Beauty, Fendi and Net-A-Porter, and while she describes her day-to-day look as androgynous, she admits party season is a whole different matter.

"My tips for party season styling would be to wear what you feel confident in. I dress quite androgynously in the daytime, but with party season dressing I feel like a different person."

Her accessories of choice? Missoma jewels. The cult favourite jewellery brand has just dropped several new pieces in the autumn/winter 2023 Glamour collection, and there’s one in particular she’s obsessed with.

The Beaded Stone Slider Lariat Necklace features rounded cubic zirconia stones and is fully reversible, so you can wear it as a gold chain or showcasing the dazzling set.

Made from 18ct recycled Gold Vermeil on recycled Sterling Silver, it has a slider so you can choose to style it as a choker or a medium length necklace. It retails for £225, and with so many ways to wear it, it’s definitely an investment.

Mia styled hers to perfection with a strapless dress in a hot pink hue and matching gold Missoma earrings.

The Glamour Collection is full of must-have pieces from statement enamel chains to charm hoops and a moon-cut beaded necklace.

We love the Beaded Waterfall Stud Earrings, also seen on Mia, which feature gold rounded beads that graduate in size and the shoulder-grazing Beaded Stud Drop Earrings with cubic zirconia stones for when you want to add some sparkle to your party outfits.

The statement pieces will instantly add some fun to your LBD this festive season or complete a statement bright ensemble.

But you'll have to hurry, these pieces are limited edition and they're selling fast.