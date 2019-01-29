See the Good Morning Britain stars' wedding photos Many of the breakfast TV hosts are happily married

The Good Morning Britain presenters often make reference to their other halves on the ITV show, with Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden even making an appearance on a couple of occasions. And he's not the only member of the cast who is happily married; Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin have all shared photos from their weddings on social media, giving a unique insight into their lives away from the GMB studios. Meanwhile, although Susanna Reid says she is "very happy" in her relationship with Crystal Palace Football Club owner Steve Parish, she has ruled out the prospect of marriage, saying it has never been her dream. Take a look back at her co-host's on their wedding days…

Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan married journalist Celia Walden on 24 June 2010, in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in 2010, with Piers sharing a throwback photo from their big day, writing: "'My most brilliant achievement was my ability to persuade my wife to marry me' – Sir Winston Churchill. I concur with that sentiment, succeeding in that achievement 8yrs ago today."

Kate Garraway

Kate has been married to former political advisor Derek Draper since September 2005, and the couple have two children together – Darcey and William. The GMB host admitted to suffering an embarrassing blunder when she forgot about their anniversary in 2018, only to be reminded when Derek shared a sweet photo of them together. "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" Kate wrote on Instagram.

Ben Shephard

Ben Shephard married his wife Annie in March 2004, and he admitted on their thirteenth wedding anniversary it "still amazes" him that she agreed to marry him. Sharing a collage of photos from their wedding, Ben can be seen smiling as he holds hands with his new bride outside their church, while Annie looks gorgeous with a white faux fur jacket over her wedding dress.

Laura Tobin

Weather presenter Laura married her husband Dean on Friday 13th October 2010. The beautiful bride wore a strapless gown for the occasion, and said that although it rained it was the "best day ever". Sharing two photos from her big day on Twitter in 2017, Laura wrote: "Here's me on my wedding day. 7 years ago. It was Friday 13th & it rained but it was still amazing. #MeringueDress #BestDayEver."

Here's me on my weddding day. 7 years ago. It was Friday 13th & it rained but it was still amazing. #MeringueDress #BestDayEver @GMB pic.twitter.com/24aXoZvs2k — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) May 19, 2017

Charlotte Hawkins

It's been ten years since Charlotte Hawkins married her husband Mark Herbert, with whom she shares daughter Ella Rose. The popular presenter hasn't posted any snaps from her wedding day on social media, but did reveal that they were celebrating their milestone anniversary in September 2018 with a family mini break at the UK's top hotel, Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford.

Alex Beresford

Meteorologist Alex is married to wife Natalie, and the couple share son Cruz, seven. Although he has kept details of their big day private, he did share a photo of them celebrating at another couple's wedding in 2018.

