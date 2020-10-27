Good Morning Britain stars' wedding photos: Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan, Charlotte Hawkins & more

The Good Morning Britain presenters often open up about their personal lives and relationships on the ITV show. Strictly contestant and news presenter Ranvir Singh usually keeps her private life under wraps but has recently spoken about being single despite previously being married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal. Alex Beresford also shared the sad news that he had separated from his wife Natalia, with whom he shares his ten-year-old son, Cruz.

RELATED: Kate Garraway reveals 'final straw' as she faces Christmas without husband Derek

Meanwhile, Kate Garraway has spoken in-depth about her husband Derek Draper, who remains in hospital in intensive care after contracting coronavirus in March. The couple were due to renew their wedding vows this summer, 15 years after their wedding in 2005. They have shared photos from their big day, as well as a whole host of other GMB stars. Take a look at their snaps...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway talks exclusively to HELLO! about her husband Derek

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly, who hosts her live show after Good Morning Britain, has been married to husband Steve Smith for 28 years. The couple married on 5 September 1992, and Lorraine has often spoken out about her big day, admitting the one thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said. "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Christine Lampard

Christine, who regularly stands in for Lorraine in the holidays, married Frank Lampard in west London on 20 December 2015. The couple were joined by friends and family including Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Louise and Jamie Redknapp, and Harry Redknapp – who is Frank's uncle. Their ceremony took place at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club.

MORE: Look back at Christine and Frank Lampard's wedding day

Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan married journalist Celia Walden on 24 June 2010, in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in June, with Piers sharing a throwback photo from their big day, writing: "10 years ago today. I made an honest woman of Celia. And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy anniversary to my considerably better half."

Kate Garraway

Kate has been married to former political advisor Derek Draper since September 2005, and the couple have two children together – Darcey and William. The GMB host admitted to suffering an embarrassing blunder when she forgot about their anniversary in 2018, only to be reminded when Derek shared a sweet photo of them together. "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" Kate wrote on Instagram.

GALLERY: Take a peek inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' houses

Ben Shephard

Ben Shephard married his wife Annie in March 2004, and he admitted on their thirteenth wedding anniversary it "still amazes" him that she agreed to marry him. Sharing a collage of photos from their wedding, Ben can be seen smiling as he holds hands with his new bride outside their church, while Annie looks gorgeous with a white faux fur jacket over her wedding dress.

Laura Tobin

Weather presenter Laura married her husband Dean on Friday 13th October 2010. The beautiful bride wore a strapless gown for the occasion, and said that although it rained it was the "best day ever". Sharing photos from her big day on Instagram this year, to celebrate her 10-year wedding anniversary, Laura wrote: "A perfect excuse to share photos from that amazing day. I still love my big princess dress. It was Friday 13th (and yes it rained) unlucky for some but not for me."

Charlotte Hawkins

It's been over ten years since Charlotte Hawkins married her husband Mark Herbert, with whom she shares daughter Ella Rose. The popular presenter hasn't posted any snaps from her wedding day on social media, but did reveal that they were celebrating their milestone anniversary in September 2018 with a family mini break at the UK's top hotel, Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford.

GALLERY: See the most dapper celebrity best men and groomsmen

Charlotte celebrating her anniversary with husband Mark

Alex Beresford

Meteorologist Alex was married to wife Natalie, and the former couple share son Cruz, ten. Although he has kept details of their big day private, he did share a photo of them celebrating at another couple's wedding in 2018. Sadly, the pair parted ways earlier this year.

Alex Beresford with then-wife Natalie

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.