Holly Willoughby's favourite brand Rixo launches bridalwear – check it out

Daytime television icon Holly Willoughby cheers us up no end with her stylish dresses on This Morning, and she's often seen sporting pieces from the fashion brand Rixo. Now, her favourite label has launched its first ever bridalwear collection – and it's every inch as beautiful as we hoped!

The incredible bridal range is made up of 26 stunning pieces, featuring everything from feathered hems to sparkling sequins. Whether you want to sashay down the aisle in silk or go a little more traditional in lace, there is something for everyone.

As well as dresses, there are jumpsuits, skirts and cute cover-ups so you can mix and match to create the ideal look for your big day.

They have something for every bride

The style details may scream high-end designer, but the prices are far from it. You can pick up your dream wedding outfit from £295 - £1,450.

The pros behind the designs, founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, have ensured the necklines are wearable and the fabric is crease resistant, so you can simply enjoy your day knowing that you look fabulous.

Rixo have created a collection with luxury details

If you're a modern bride wanting to rock a stylish wedding day look, then 'the one' could be just a few clicks away.

Other celebrities such as Christine Lampard, Vogue Williams and Tess Daly are also cult followers of Rixo, a brand that's well known for its statement dresses.

Wedding day chic here you come

As for your bridesmaids, the brand's mainline dresses make for the perfect gowns. They come in a variety of different patterns and bold colours, and how gorgeous would your girls look in this floral number?

Ariel dress, £345, Rixo at Mytheresa

If you'd like a virtual bridal appointment, just drop the team an email on bridal@rixo.co.uk.

