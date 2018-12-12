WATCH: A look into Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's beautiful love story The happy couple married in December 2018

Following their lavish wedding celebrations in India this month, we take a look into Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's beautiful love story. The couple got engaged in July after a whirlwind two months of dating. They first sparked dating rumours at the end of May when they were pictured out and about on a series of dates in Los Angeles. In June, the Indian star - who is a close friend of Meghan Markle - then introduced the American pop star to her mum during a visit to her native India. Their nuptials, which has been exclusively covered in this week's HELLO!, grabbed the attention of the world's press and celebrity watchers from across the globe. Watch their romance unfold in the video below:

