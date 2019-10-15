Celebrity daily edit: Happy Birthday Prince Christian! - video
In today's Daily Edit we wish Prince Christian of Denmark a very happy 14th birthday! Meanwhile we join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their first tour of Pakistan... Plus we see the adorable photo that Alex Rodriguez shared of his and Jennifer Lopez's children... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
