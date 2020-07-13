Jessica Wright teams her Gucci sandals with the perfect high-street summer dress Bride-to-be Jess Wright is in Majorca for a very special reason...

Anyone else dreaming of a post-lockdown holiday? Well, if you need any destination or fashion inspiration, just check out Jessica Wright’s fabulous vacation photos in Majorca – the location for her 2021 wedding – and her gorgeous black bardot dress. The TOWIE star channeled Spanish island vibes in the off-the-shoulder ruffled look from River Island.

Jessica Wright chose the perfect summer holiday dress for her trip to Majorca, where she’s getting married next year

The £38 LBD is selling fast, but you can also check out the look in three other colours and prints, including coral, blue floral and white.

The chic off-the shoulder dress is available in four different colours

Black bardot frill midi-dress, £38, River Island

Jessica has been sharing sundrenched photos from her visit to Palma de Mallorca on Instagram. In her snaps you can see her rocking the River Island dress with Gucci flats and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, to complete the Mediterranean look perfect for the Spanish island.

Gucci leather thong sandals, £385, MyTheresa

And is Jessica doing some wedding planning while she’s in Spain? Just last week she and fiancé William Lee-Kemp revealed to HELLO! that Majorca is where they will be tying the knot in June next year. "We've enjoyed some amazing holidays here and I practically grew up on the island because it's where my family has a second home," the groom said of the wedding location choice.

Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, £164, Sunglass Hut

The happy couple will marry in a ceremony overlooking the sea in a wedding that will feature 15 bridesmaids including Jess’ actress sister-in-law Michelle Keegan.

WATCH: Jess Wright And William Lee-Kemp Play Mr & Mrs

Loading the player...

