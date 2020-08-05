Ashley James dresses her blooming baby bump in the most gorgeous Ghost dress

Mum-to-be Ashley James looked so gorgeous in her latest outfit! The star chose a beautiful dress from Ghost for her return to The Jeremy Vine Show on Wednesday, and revealed to her followers that she had a number of dresses to try from the brand for the occasion. Jealous, us? Ashley posted a beautiful snap in her new dress on Instagram, explaining to fans that she was thrilled to be back and speaking up on the topics that are important to her.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's dreamy floral dress is perfect for a heatwave

Ashley looked stunning in her Ghost dress

"I loved being back in the studio, and am very grateful to @aoifeodohertystylist @ghostfashion for this beautiful yellow dress," she concluded in her caption.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ashley's pregnancy reveal

If you're loving Ashley's floral pick, you're in luck, as it's still available in all sizes on the Ghost website. Priced at £129, the 'Mira' dress is made in viscose crepe and features a flattering V neckline, ruched sleeves and a floaty bias-cut skirt.

Mira dress, £129, Ghost

Proudly cradling her bump in the photo, the star later took to Instagram Stories to admit that she was worried she'd be shamed for doing so, but that she had to remind herself to ignore any stigma.

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt reveals £9 trick for rocking strapless summer dresses with confidence

"Do you know what, I actually almost put on that previous video, 'sorry for touching my bump all the time,' and then I had to stop myself… and be like wait a minute why am I apologising for that," she said to the camera.

Ashley and Tommy will welcome their first child in January. Copyright: Matthias Toth

She added: "Because it's my natural reaction and I was trying to show off the shape of the dress, but I guess it's because I've seen so many people be shamed for touching their bump. But who cares, I'm not apologising for that!"

Ashley and her boyfriend Tom Andrews announced in July that they're expecting a baby. In their exclusive interview with HELLO!, Ashley said: "From the moment I found out, it felt so right. It's been such a 360-degree shift for me. I've never been that maternal. When friends have been like: 'I want to meet someone, settle down and have children,' I never felt the same. I guess I've been a free spirit."