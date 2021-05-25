Nicole Richie's breezy summer robe from her new Etsy collection is what we'll be wearing all season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

When it comes to boho-chic style, Nicole Richie has been nailing it for years.

RELATED: 10 swimsuits under $50 you need for Memorial Day at the pool - and all summer long

The Nikki Fresh star’s free-spirited style is infused throughout her House of Harlow 1960 clothing collections, and such is the case for her first Etsy collab, which she has expanded to home decor for the first time.

Nicole's Etsy collection is filled with collabs from the site's artisans

And you can shop it now.

The collection includes a selection of home items clothing, and even things for your pup, including printed dog beds and a dog bandana that coordinates with the masks, robes, and head wraps in it.

All of the pieces in the shop are collaborative efforts created with Etsy designers.

MORE: Your Memorial Day BBQ Checklist: Take your party to the next level

As for the clothing in the collection, our faves include the matching printed robe, face mask, and headscarves. We love that you can wear the robe with a white tank top or bodysuit paired with jeans, or as a dress with the belt that comes with it or your own statement waist belt.

DandEDiscovered Headscarf, $45, Etsy

DandEDiscovered Robe, $150+, Etsy

As for the decor, House of Harlow fans can expect printed plates, cozy pillow covers, geode crystallized pot holders, and more.

ShopCocody Pillows, $65+, Etsy

SOOWorks Soap chips, $33.32, Etsy

"I’m thrilled to finally be putting the ‘House’ in “House of Harlow 1960” in such a meaningful way through this dream interiors collection," Nicole told Etsy. "My home has always been an extension of my personal style and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented, diverse group of artisans on the Etsy platform—several of whom are from my home state of California."

"The experience of searching for artisans was so exciting and truly opened up a whole new door of inspiration for me’” Nicole said. “Being able to see the workmanship of different people within the Etsy community and to be able to collaborate with them has been one of the more creative experiences of my career."

The collection is limited edition and exclusive to Etsy, so don’t wait to shop it.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.