Amanda Holden is the ultimate Charlie's Angel in slinky bodycon jumpsuit

Another day at the office means another seriously chic outfit for Amanda Holden! Putting a retro spin on her latest workwear look, the radio star headed to Global Studios in London on Friday, donning a fitted denim jumpsuit from Warehouse.

Giving off serious Charlie's Angel's vibes, the mum-of-two showcased her hourglass figure in the stylish one-piece, which currently retails at £71.20 in the January sales.

Amanda teamed her 70s inspired jumpsuit with navy stilettos

Inspired by the classic 70s boiler suit, Amanda's denim number features statement blouson sleeves, a waist-cinching tie belt and flared bottoms. Accessorised to perfection, the Britain's Got Talent judge completed her ensemble with pointed navy stilettos.

Wearing her blonde tresses down in a sleek style complete with a few 70s flicks, Amanda opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo. Creating a chic brown smokey eye, the Heart FM presenter added a rosy blusher to contour, as well as a pale pink lipstick.

The Heart FM star modelled her latest outfit in a boomerang on Instagram

Posting a boomerang alongside her co-star and good friend Ashley Roberts, Amanda made sure to showcase her glamorous outfit in the Instagram video, which she captioned: "Working 6:30 til 10 @thisisheart."

GET THE LOOK:

Indigo Denim 70's Belted Utility Flare Jumpsuit, was £89 NOW £71.20, Warehouse

When it comes to dressing for the office, Amanda often relies on the high street, and she recently rocked an £18 bodycon dress from Oasis.

Stepping out in the hot pink style on Wednesday, the 50-year-old looked absolutely sensational. Polishing off her outfit with white pointed-toe heels, Amanda's knitted style was fitted with elegant long sleeves, a smart open collar and button detailing.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amanda Holden takes a dip in freezing sea

Her return to Heart Breakfast comes after the star enjoyed a luxurious family break in Antigua over Christmas. Soaking up the sun with husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, Amanda posed at the beach on Boxing Day wearing a blue patterned bikini.

The star wrote in the caption: "Bottoms up #boxingday," showing herself with a glass of fizz while paddling in the sea. Dreamy!

