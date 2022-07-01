Frankie Bridge debuts the dreamiest blazer – and wait 'til you see the colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Practically a Pinterest board of style inspiration, Frankie Bridge's Instagram account is full of the most glamorous outfits from the high street, and she's just added a new blazer to her summer wardrobe.

RELATED: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge welcomes new addition with husband Wayne

Looking beautiful in blue, the Loose Women star shared a gorgeous snap of her double-breasted blazer from Nobody's Child – the celebrity-loved brand worn by Holly Willoughby, Sienna Miller and Fearne Cotton.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's intense workout interrupted by son Carter

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "AD: A blazer and jeans is my go to look for a night out with my girls! Loving this blue one from @nobodyschild (obsessed with this colour at the moment) Pic tagged & links in stories #ootd."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, Frankie's followers are obsessed with her latest look – and we predict a sellout.

MORE: Frankie Bridge debuts new look in sporty gym leggings

SHOP: Trouser suits are huge for summer - these are the 17 suits to wear for the event in your diary

Frankie shared a gorgeous outfit of the day snap on Instagram

"This is quite possibly the best post I have ever seen," raved one. "Absolutely love your outfit," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love this jacket."

Nailing casual chic in her outfit of the day snap, Frankie layered her striking blazer over a classic white tee and high-waisted flared jeans. Adding a hint of sparkle, courtesy of her gold chain necklace and matching bracelet, the TV star made sure to keep comfy in a pair of white box-fresh trainers – so effortlessly cool.

Wearing her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, Frankie looked positively radiant as she teamed a brown smokey eyeshadow with a dash of mascara, sunkissed bronzer and a hint of nude lipstick to match.

Blue Double-breasted Blazer, £49, Nobody's Child

It's not the first time this week that Frankie has inspired fans with her fashion choices, and on Wednesday she showed off another laidback look on Instagram.

Swapping her feminine floral dresses and satin suits for a pair of black gym leggings from Sweaty Betty, the presenter added a grey sweatshirt from Sporty and Rich, a large leather quilted tote bag by Yves Saint Laurent with gold logo detailing and a black Ganni baseball cap.

Frankie completed her on-the-go aesthetic with a pair of white and grey Nike sneakers – infusing the outfit with a luxury sporty spice appeal, and we couldn't love it more.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.