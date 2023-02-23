Jennifer Coolidge takes style notes from Kate Middleton wearing the ultimate Princess dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Coolidge is turning out to be quite the influencer these days. From the dreamy beachwear she wore in The White Lotus, to that Super Bowl ad for e.l.f Cosmetics, this week the 61-year-old is the ultimate glamazon in a dress brand favoured by Princess Kate.

And before we delve into that, if you haven't watched Jennifer's Super Bowl ad for the TikTok-famous makeup primer, press play on the video below.

Now, let's go back to the dress! The award-winning actress attended the LA premiere of We Have A Ghost.

Jennifer Coolidge looked incredible in her Needle & Thread dress

The emerald Alina sequin gown is inspired by the 1940s, and the intricately embellished ankle length gown is designed with delicate sequins and interlocking scallop shapes, creating texture.

Needle & Thread Alina dress, £850 / $1,369, Needle & Thread

Thanks to the generous sweeping skirt hem with additional underlayers of delicate tulle and net for volume, you'll feel like the ultimate princess.

And on the subject of princesses, the stunning Princess Kate has worn a very similar dress from the same brand - but in red.

Needle & Thread is royal approved

The then-Duchess wore the evening dress to the UK-Africa Investment Summit Reception at Buckingham Palace on 20 January 2020.

And then again in a video for her ‘Together At Christmas’ Christmas Carol Service.

Needle & Thread Aurora ballerina dress, £460 / $719, Needle & Thread

The Aurora dress features red shimmering sequins inspired by vintage lace tablecloth. There is delicate frill lace detailing around the neck and arm for further intrigue.

