Megan Fox's new Boohoo collection: 10 fashion editor-approved pieces to buy

In hot high-street news, The Transformers actress Megan Fox has just dropped her highly anticipated fashion collection with online retailer Boohoo. After teasing a photo of her new clothing range last week, fans have been waiting with bated breath to snap up one of Megan’s pieces from the range.

The collection features an eclectic variety of 40 stylish pieces, including slick suits, co-ords, a retro padded-shoulder blazer dress, boyfriend style jeans, varsity jacket and flared trousers. Prices range from £12 to £120.

Megan Fox models the Boohoo varisty jacket - her favourite item from her collection

Speaking about the collection, which was co-designed with A-list stylist Maeve Reilly, Megan said: “I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with Boohoo! I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.”

Shop our favourite picks from the Megan Fox Boohoo collection

Crop top, £40, Boohoo

Ooze sultry vibes in this leather-inspired crop top.

Dress, £25, Boohoo

This halterneck dress is super sexy - and a real steal at just £25.

Trousers, £30, Boohoo

Yes, wet look trousers are back in style. We're obsessed.

Blazer dress, £45, Boohoo

We adore this pink blazer dress, and you will too.

Varsity jacket, £70, Boohoo

This varsity jacket is Megan's favourite piece in her collection, Boohoo revealed.

Coat, £75, Boohoo

We've found our new favourite winter coat - and it's zebra print!

Crop top, £25, Boohoo

Have you ever seen a crop top so cool?

Blazer, £45, Boohoo

For an ultra-chic look, opt for this slick white blazer.

Coat, £90, Boohoo

Make a statement in this bold red mac.

Bralette, £22, Boohoo

Can you believe that this silky bralette is only £22? Yes, really!

