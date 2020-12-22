10 sparkly tops we bet Kate Middleton would LOVE to wear for NYE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton’s style this year has been one of our favourites thanks to her floral dresses and perfect video chat looks, and the Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas will be much like ours - glamming up with sequins on the sofa for festive Zoom calls with the Queen and virtual NYE celebrations.

Kate looked sensational in a sparkly Vampire's Wife dress earlier this year

And because this year it’s all about above the waist dressing, we’ve shopped The Outnet to find the the best sparkly tops Kate Middelton would LOVE that you will too – no-one needs to know you’re wearing your pyjamas on the bottom…

Shop best sequin tops

Maje metallic blouse, £98, The Outnet

Pussybow blouses and Kate are a matchmade in heaven, as is this metallic version of the classic style from Maje.

Mary Katrantzou top, £351, The Outnet

This is giving us serious The Vampire’s Wife vibes, and Kate would look seriously glam in this green ombre sequin tee!

Victoria Beckham embellished tee, £82, The Outnet

Kate's off-duty style doesn't often include a t-shirt, but this Victoria Beckham embellished tee is subtle enough for the playground but dressy enough for drinks round the fireplace.

Ganni dress, £132, The Outnet

The dreamiest of them all, this full-on sequin number is from cool-girl brand Ganni and if Kate wore this, our year would be MADE.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini top, £108, The Outnet

Lilac is a colour Kate wears often, and lilac sequins are what we’d LOVE to see her in!

Alexa Chung tulle top, £153, The Outnet

Tulle and sequins are one of Kate’s trusted combos for swanky events, so this Alexa Chung blouse would be right up Kate’s street.

Olivia Rubin shirt, £112, The Outnet

We could so see a relaxed Kate kicking back in Olivia Rubin’s sparkly pinstripe shirt.

B&SH blouse, £118, The Outnet

Kate’s a big fan of a classic blouse and we love the embellishment on this B&SH blouse for a little subtle sparkle.

Paco Rabanne top, £178, The Outnet

From Ghost to Faithfull The Brand, florals are top of Kate’s go-to style – add some sequins and we’re feeling royally festive with this ridiculously cool top.

The Vampire's Wife dress, £698, The Outnet

Of course, you could just take a leaf out of Kate's style book and treat yourself to The Vampire's Wife dress she wore earlier this year. The Outnet has it available in a variety of colours, but we're all about this magenta version.

