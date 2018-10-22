Strictly Come Dancing: The professional dancers and their sizzling romances Which Strictly couple is your favourite?

With Strictly Come Dancing continuing to dominate our television screens and all the headlines, there are a number of professional dancers who have become some of our firm favourites. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at the romances that have managed to flourish and avoid the famous Strictly curse. From Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara to Ola and James Jordan, take a look at these relationships...

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara married in 2017

Aljaz and Janette are a huge hit with the viewers. The professionals, who have been together for seven years, became engaged in 2015 after Aljaz popped the question with a gorgeous ring in a London restaurant before tying the knot two years later. Slovenia-born Aljaz previously revealed that the "Strictly Curse" doesn't bother the pair as there is no "jealously" between the pair. "We were together when we joined the show," he told Daily Mail. "We don't get jealous of each other's bond with celebrity partners because we understand that dancing can be emotional, but we also know how well suited and in love we are."

Both dancers have impressive credentials. Aljaz is a 19-time national champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance, while Janette has previously worked on the US show So You Think You Can Dance, and has danced at the Oscars, on Glee and with Jennifer Lopez. Prior to her romance with Aljaz, Janette dated fellow Strictly professionals Pasha Kovalev and Artem Chigvintsev. In a 2013 interview, she admitted both relationships were very brief. "Pasha and I dated for about a month, we went for a few dinners, and Artem and I dated even less. He's (Artem) a beautiful guy and we went out a few times, but we realised we were better as friends. They're all good looking guys, so I guess I could pat myself on the back!"

Katya and Neil Jones

Neil and Katya Jones married in 2013

This year saw married professional dancers Neil and Katya Jones return to the dancefloor. They have been the topic of hot discussion following Katya's drunken kiss with her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh. The Strictly stars, who were together for five years before tying the knot on 3 August 2013, have remained defiant with Katya commenting on her marriage in a tweet which read: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship." During a recent appearance on Strictly's spin-off show It Takes Two, Katya once again revealed that she and Neil are a united force despite her mistake. "The main thing for me is me and Neil are absolutely fine, and that’s what matters to me the most right now," she explained. "And focusing on my job and doing it as professionally as I can."

In August, Katya shared a sweet tribute to her husband Neil, just days after he confirmed he would be remaining as a backing dancer on the show. The dancer, who won the series with Joe McFadden in 2017, thanked her husband for his support as she posted a photo from the launch show on Thursday. "One more from the red carpet. Just because I love this photo of me and @mr_njonesofficial. He might not have a partner again this year, but I can't thank him enough for being there for me for the third year in a row," Katya wrote, adding: "As we vowed - for better, for worse..."

Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini

Graziano is a new addition to the Strictly cast for 2018, but he's not alone! The new professional dancer is in a relationship with Italian dancer Giada Lini, who also happens to appear on Strictly. She started her new role in 2018 along with Graziano, and, if their Instagram accounts are anything to go by, the pair have been inseparable backstage and are thoroughly enjoying their Strictly journey together. Giada shared her first photo of Graziano when they first started dating in 2015 and they have been inseparable ever since.

Pro star Graziano recently told HELLO! that his girlfriend would be joining him for some of the show's special routines. "She's so excited by this new adventure, too," explained Graziano, who has been dating the 28-year-old Venetian for three years. "We both are." He continued: "And it was so good meeting the judges. Bruno told me how pleased he was to have a fellow Italian on the show."

Ola and James Jordan

Ola and James Jordan recently celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary

They recently celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary, and it seems Ola and James Jordan are stronger than ever. The professional dancers, who have both left the BBC competition, often take to their social media sites to gush about one another and share loved-up snaps. "Coming out of Strictly means I still want to enjoy my time with James," Ola previously told The Mirror. "I'm at that age now where people expect you to be pregnant or have a child." She added: "We've been together 17 years and married for 13. It's a long time. We're best friends and we like spending time together."

"Even though we work together, we spend all of our free time together too. Even at the end of every day we go to the gym together and work out. We're always laughing and joking. We take the mickey out of each other all the time. We also have date nights and talk a lot together. We still have that excited feeling." James first noticed Ola at the Open International Competitions for the Under 21's. It was during a six-month break from dancing that the TV star decided to move to Poland to try working with Ola. Within a few weeks, the blonde beauty decide to relocate to England to become dance partners. Meanwhile, Ola announced her decision to leave Strictly in 2015, following in the footsteps of James, who quit in 2014 after eight years on the show.

Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova

Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova have been married for nearly 19 years

Former Strictly champions Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova are one of the most successful male and female professionals in the history of BBC show, having starred in six series and winning seven trophies between them. The couple, who have been married for nearly 19 years, are parents to their little girl Valentina Rose - who turns four in February. After leaving Strictly in 2009, Darren and Lilia as known for working on spin-off shows across the globe. Lilia became head judge on the Turkish version Yok Böyle Dans and Darren as head judge on the Lebanese version.

Opening up about life away from the dancefloor, Darren previously told The Guardian: "Still, after 12 years of dancing together, we've cracked a policy about work: as soon as the shoes come off, we leave the studio and go for dinner." He added: "People often ask what it's like being married to your dance partner. Well, you get home at night and, because you've both experienced the same things all day, you've got nothing to talk about ... That's one of the great things about Strictly Come Dancing, because Lilia will go off for the day and see to her celebrity while I see to mine, and then we sit down in the evening and can actually ask, 'What have you done today, dear?'"

