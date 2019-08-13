﻿
Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez
Photo: © Getty Images
1/17

The time has come. Get ready for shimmies, sequins and sambas as the BBC ballroom competition returns to our screens very soon. With the excitement for Strictly Come Dancing only getting higher as it gets closer, the possibility of blossoming love and romance increases too. Over the years, the show has brought together many couples that are still going strong today (and even seen the pitter-patter of tiny feet!). Here's a look at the current professionals and their partners. You may recognise a few…

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson

Actress and model Gemma Atkinson appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. But it was Spanish pro-dancer Gorka Marquez who swept her off her feet. Gorka, who joined the BBC show the year before, was partnered with singer and former X Factor contestant Alexandra Burke.

Both Gemma and Gorka were runners-up in 2018 with their respective partners and became an item shortly after the show wrapped. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2018 and almost exactly a year later, confirmed they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby daughter, Mia, in July. Congrats guys!

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Photo: © WENN
2/17

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

Journalist and documentary maker Stacey Dooley took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 and sailed through the competition with her partner Kevin 'Kevin from Grimsby' Clifton as the two became the 2018 champions.

But they didn't just win the glitterball trophy, the two sufficiently won each other's hearts. The couple confirmed the speculation that they were dating in April of this year. Stacey had recently split with boyfriend Sam Tucknott and Kevin and fellow Strictly pro-dancer Karen announced their separation in May 2018.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

YouTube star Joe Sugg and his flame-haired partner Dianne Buswell have been an item since taking part in the show in 2018. The two were a big hit with the voters and became runners-up last year; they confirmed their romance on the weekend of the grand finale in December with a sweet Instagram post.

Joe posted an adorable picture of the two posing in their finest while gazing at each other. He captioned the picture: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special." SO cute!

Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts
Photo: © WENN
4/17

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Pussycat Doll star Ashley Roberts and Italian pro-dancer Giovanni Pernice became a couple after both competing for the iconic Glitterball trophy last year. Ashley was paired up with Pasha Kovalev and Giovanni was with former Steps singer, Faye Tozer.

Both couples made it to the final and became runners-up to winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton. Although rumours were circling about Ashley and Giovanni's romance, nothing was confirmed until the two were pictured kissing in Miami a few weeks later. We think they look great together!

Neil and Katya Jones
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

Katya and Neil Jones

Professional dancers Katya and Neil Jones married in 2013 after five years of dating. However, the couple hit the rocks last year when Katya was pictured kissing her then Strictly celebrity partner Seann Walsh, but the couple bounced back and appear to be stronger than ever.

Katya and Neil both became part of the BBC competition in 2016 for its fourteenth series, in which Katya was paired with Ed Balls. Although Neil has not been partnered with a celebrity for the show since joining, he contributes to group numbers and features regularly on spin-off show, It Takes Two. Many fans are speculating that this year could be his first to be paired with a celebrity partner. We hope so!

Karen Clifton and David Webb
Photo: © Rex
6/17

Karen Hauer (nee Clifton) and David Webb

After her split from husband and fellow professional dancer, Kevin Clifton, Karen found love again with opera singer David Webb. The two have been dating since early 2018, but with their first public appearance earlier this year almost a year later, it's clear that Karen and David have wanted to keep their relationship as private as possible.

But since going public, the two are often pictured together on Karen's Instagram, either soaking up the sun abroad or playing with Karen's two dogs. Karen recently spoke about ex-husband Kevin Clifton's romance with Stacey Dooley saying how happy she is for them both. We love a happy ending.

Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers

The King of Ballroom wed his long-term girlfriend Hannah Summers in 2017 in a secret ceremony after ten years of dating. The wedding came shortly after the couple welcomed twins George and Henrietta in 2017.

Anton is Strictly royalty and has been a part of the show since it began in 2004. Although he's typically not made it very far into the competition, he remains a firm favourite with the voting public and will be returning later this year for the show's seventeenth series. Could this be Anton's year?

Graziano di Prima and Giada Lini
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Graziano di Prima and Giada Lini

Italian professional dancer Graziano di Prima first took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 and was paired up with radio DJ Vick Hope. His partner, both on and off the floor, is professional dancer Giada Lini, who features in dance stage show Burn the Floor alongside her boyfriend.

The couple have been together since 2015 and the Strictly star wanted to make things official, so Graziano got down on one knee and popped the question to Giada during a performance of Burn the Floor in May of this year. How romantic!

Oti Mabuse and Marius lapure
Photo: © Instagram
9/17

Oti Mabuse and Marius lepure

Oti Mabuse entered the world of Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and has appeared ever since, even reaching the final with actor Danny Mac in 2016. Her partner, Marius lepure, is a fellow dancer from Romania who performed on Strictly in the professional routines in 2017.

The two married in 2014 after meeting in Germany and have competed together many times over the years, winning gold at the German Nation Show Dance Championships. More recently, the couple showed their sense of humour on Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan's comedy show, Your Face or Mine, where Oti joked about celebrity partners being told to "stay away" by her dancer husband.

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara are undoubtedly one of the favourite couples within the Strictly family. They both appeared on the show for the first time in 2013, with Aljaž Škorjanec winning with model Abbey Clancy. Aljaž and Janette wed in 2017 in not one, but three gorgeous ceremonies in London, Slovenia (Aljaž's home country) and the US (Janette's native).

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the couple revealed their plans for future children. Janette stated, "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see." We can't wait to see either mini Aljaž or mini Janette!

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones

Amy Dowden joined the Strictly Come Dancing family in 2017, partnering up with comedian Brain Conley. And the year only got better for Amy. The Welsh beauty got engaged to her dancer boyfriend Ben Jones on New Year's Eve of the same year.

The dancer announced the news on her Instagram on New Year's Day with an adorable video of the precious moment Ben popped the question. Amy captioned the post: "Hello 2018" with a diamond ring emoji. Not only are the two happily engaged and due to wed next year, they are the current British National Champions in Latin American Dance. Talk about couple goals…

Nadiya Bychova and Matija Škarabot
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Nadiya Bychkova and Matija Škarabot

The former model and mum-of-one started her Strictly journey in 2017 and was partnered up with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, making it through to week 11. Off the dancefloor, the blonde beauty is engaged to footballer Matija Škarabot.

The two often share cute pictures on social media together, and also share a daughter. Although the pro-dancer doesn't often reveal her daughter's face, she treats her followers to adorable snaps of the two of them on holidays and enjoying quality family time.

AJ Pritchard and Amy Quinnen
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen

He's been linked to his former Strictly partner Mollie King and even former Strictly champion and Love Island host, Caroline Flack. But the professional dancer is now dating fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen.

The two met when the blonde beauty auditioned for his solo dance tour and have been inseparable ever since. Although the two have not been together long, they both have shared sweet snaps on their Instagram pages of their holidays and glamorous evenings out with AJ's brother, Love Island finalist and fellow ballroom dancer, Curtis.

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley

They recently wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after announcing they were expecting their first child together in a sweet conundrum on Instagram, so it's no wonder that Countdown star Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are a favourite couple from the show. The two met whilst taking part in series 11 of the show in 2013 and became an item shortly after.

Although he announced earlier this year that the previous season was his last, Pasha has certainly earned his stripes on the show. He holds the record for most amount of tens, most amount of perfect scores, and was also the first dancer to reach the final three times. We'll miss you Pash!

Luba Mushtuk at Strictly launch
Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

Luba Mushtuk

Russian beauty Luba waltzed onto the BBC ballroom show in 2018 as part of the professional dancer crew. Although she may not have been partnered with a celeb to compete, Luba gained the chance to compete in the BBC competition for the Children in Need special and the Christmas special of that year. The pro dancer was rumoured to be dating fellow pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, but those rumours were quashed in 2017, with the Italian dancer now dating former Pussycat Doll and Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts.

Johannes Radebe
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe was welcomed into the Strictly world in 2018, and although he wasn't partnered with a celebrity, he featured in many professional numbers and also appeared on spin-off show, It Takes Two. Before joining the BBC show, Johannes took part in the South African versions of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars.

Although Johannes is yet to confirm or announce any romance with a partner, he certainly doesn't shy away from posting pictures and videos of his professional partners and fellow Strictly dancers. The pro will often share clips of his impressive moves in both Strictly and Burn the Floor with his followers.

Nancy Xu and Mikee
Photo: © Instagram
17/17

Nancy Xu and Mikee Introna

Strictly newbie, Nancy Xu, has posted a number of pictures on Instagram of her and her partner, Mikee Introna. Mikee is a singer and performer and it seems the couple have been dating for at least a couple of years, with the two posting pictures of each other since December 2017. Nancy's boyfriend even took to Instagram to congratulate his girlfriend on her exciting new role on the BBC show. Mikee captioned the post: "…what I feel you already know… and I'm so proud of you!... let the magic start on STRICTLY COME DANCING!..."

Nancy is the newest professional to join the Strictly Come Dancing family this year. Nancy was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China, her home country, and has also appeared in the West End stage show, Burn The Floor. We can't wait to see Nancy start her Strictly journey this year!

