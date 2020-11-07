﻿
18 Photos | Film

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

How romantic!

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
You're reading

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

1/18
Next

Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Why we'll be devastated if Rhys leaves the competition
Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
1/18

With just six pairs left in the competition, we're shimmying closer and closer to next month's Strictly Come Dancing final. 

And as the excitement increases, the possibility of blossoming love and romance does, too.

SEE: Giovanna Fletcher posts emotional tribute to husband Tom following shock exit from Strictly

Over the years, the show has brought together many couples that are still going strong today (and even seen the pitter-patter of tiny feet!). Here's a look at some of our favourite professionals, present and past, and their partners. You may recognise a few…

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson

Actress and model Gemma Atkinson appeared on Strictly in 2017 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. But it was Spanish pro-dancer Gorka Marquez who swept her off her feet. Gorka, who joined the BBC show the year before, was partnered with singer and former X Factor contestant Alexandra Burke.

Both Gemma and Gorka were runners-up in 2018 with their respective partners and became an item shortly after the show wrapped. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2018 and almost exactly a year later, confirmed they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby daughter, Mia, in July 2019. On Valentine's Day this year, they confirmed their engagement. Aww! 

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
2/18

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

YouTube star Joe Sugg and his flame-haired partner Dianne Buswell have been an item since taking part in the show in 2018 and bought their first house together earlier this year. 

The two were a big hit with the voters and left as runners-up, confirming their romance on the weekend of the grand finale with a sweet Instagram post.

Joe posted an adorable picture of the two posing in their finest while gazing at each other. He captioned the picture: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special." SO cute!

KEEP CLICKING FOR MORE PHOTOS...

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
3/18

Katya Jones

The Russian star caught viewers' attention with some sizzling routines with Olympian Adam Peaty before they were voted off the show, but she's kept quiet about any private partnerships.

Following the end of her marriage to Neil Jones, who she had been in a relationship with for 11 years, Katya has kept her love life under wraps. 

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
4/18

Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers

The King of Ballroom wed his long-term girlfriend Hannah Summers in 2017 in a secret ceremony after ten years of dating. The wedding came shortly after the couple welcomed twins George and Henrietta.

One of this year's judges due to Bruno Tonioli's filming commitments in America, Anton is Strictly royalty and has been a part of the show since it began in 2004. 

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
5/18

Graziano di Prima and Giada Lini

Italian professional dancer Graziano di Prima first took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 when he was paired up with radio DJ Vick Hope. His partner, both on and off the floor, is professional dancer Giada Lini, who starred in dance stage show Burn the Floor alongside her boyfriend.

The couple have been together since 2015 and in May 2019, Graziano got down on one knee and popped the question to Giada during a performance of Burn the Floor. Although they had hoped to marry last summer, they postponed their wedding due to the pandemic. 

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Instagram
6/18

Oti Mabuse and Marius lepure

Oti Mabuse entered the world of Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and has since won the show twice, lifting the Glitterball last year with comedian Bill Bailey and in 2019 with actor Kelvin Fletcher. Her husband, Marius lepure, is a fellow dancer from Romania.

The two married in 2014 after meeting in Germany and have competed together many times over the years. During an appearance on Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan's comedy show, Your Face or Mine, Oti commented on the "Strictly curse", joking that her celebrity partners had been told to "stay away" by her dancer husband.

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
7/18

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara are undoubtedly one of the favourite couples within the Strictly family. Although Janette no longer competes, in her new role as host of It Takes Two, she's still a big part of the show. 

They both appeared on the show for the first time in 2013, with Aljaž Škorjanec winning with model Abbey Clancy. Aljaž and Janette wed in 2017 in not one, but three gorgeous ceremonies in London, Slovenia (Aljaž's home country) and the US (where Janette is from).

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the couple revealed their plans for future children. Janette stated, "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see." 

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
8/18

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones

Amy Dowden joined the Strictly Come Dancing family in 2017, partnering up with comedian Brain Conley. And the year only got better for Amy. The Welsh beauty got engaged to her dancer boyfriend Ben Jones on New Year's Eve of the same year.

The dancer announced the news on her Instagram with an adorable video of the precious moment Ben popped the question. Amy captioned the post: "Hello 2018" with a diamond ring emoji. Sadly, though, they have had to postpone their nuptials due to the pandemic. 

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © WENN
9/18

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Italian pro-dancer Giovanni Pernice became a couple after both competing for the iconic Glitterball trophy in 2018. 

Their romance was confirmed a few weeks after the final, when they were pictured kissing in Miami. It didn't last, however, and the couple split amicably in early 2020.

Giovanni later went on to date Love Island's Maura Higgins, but the pair split up last month after a four-month relationship. 

This year, viewers have been swept away by the romantic routines between Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni, but the talented pair are just friends

MORE: 7 Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

SEE: Janette Manrara reveals the moment she first fell in love with husband Aljaž Škorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
10/18

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe was welcomed into the Strictly world in 2018, and this year has formed a lovely and memorable partnership with Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, becoming half of the show's first all-male partnership in the process! 

Before joining the BBC show, Johannes took part in the South African versions of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars.

The star is yet to publicly confirm a romantic relationship, so watch this space...

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
11/18

Nadiya Bychkova and Matija Škarabot

The former model and mum-of-one is tearing up the dancefloor with fan favourite Dan Walker at the moment, having started her Strictly career in 2017, when she was partnered up with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, making it through to week 11.

Off the dancefloor, the blonde beauty is engaged to footballer Matija Škarabot, with whom she shares daughter Mila. 

The two often post cute pictures of their family on social media. Although the pro-dancer doesn't often reveal her daughter's face, she treats her followers to adorable snaps of the trio on holidays and enjoying quality family time.

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Instagram
12/18

Karen Hauer, who used to be married to her former co-star, Kevin Clifton, split up from her opera singer boyfriend David Webb in 2020, after two years together.

In September, the 39-year-old went public with her new relationship with her partner, Jordan Jones Williams, taking to Instagram to share photos of him giving her a kiss on the forehead as she smiled from ear to ear.

The pictures were originally shared on Jordan’s account, where he wrote: "32 years… definitely worth all that life could throw at me so that I could have you in my arms. How can a donut like me get so lucky to have met my person. Can't wait to have you home." 

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Instagram
13/18

Nancy Xu and Mikee Introna

Nancy Xu joined the show three years ago and has her first celebrity partner this year with presenter Rhys Stephenson. 

She's been in a relationship with her partner, Mikee Introna, for at least the last few years, with the pair first posting pictures of each other since December 2017.

Nancy's boyfriend even took to Instagram to congratulate his girlfriend on her exciting new role on the BBC show. Mikee captioned the post: "…what I feel you already know… and I'm so proud of you!... let the magic start on STRICTLY COME DANCING!..."

Nancy was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China, her home country, and has also appeared in the West End stage show, Burn The Floor

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
14/18

Luba Mushtuk

Russian beauty Luba waltzed onto the BBC ballroom show in 2018 as part of the professional dancer crew. Although she hasn't been paired with a celebrity this year, her past partners include rower James Cracknell and American football star Jason Bell. 

The pro dancer has been tight-lipped about her love life, although she was rumoured to be dating co-star Giovanni Pernice back in 2017!

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © WENN
15/18

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

Journalist and documentary maker Stacey Dooley took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 and sailed through the competition with her partner Kevin 'Kevin from Grimsby' Clifton as the two became the 2018 champions.

But they didn't just win the glitterball trophy, the two won each other's hearts. Stacey had recently split with boyfriend Sam Tucknott and Kevin and fellow Strictly pro-dancer Karen announced their separation in May 2018.

The couple confirmed the speculation that they were dating in April 2019 and while Kevin has now departed from Strictly, their relationship appears to have gone from strength to strength

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
16/18

Neil Jones

Neil and his estranged wife Katya announced their shock split shortly before the 2019 series aired, a year after Katya was pictured kissing her then Strictly celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

Last August, Neil went public with his new partner, model and dancer Luisa Eusse, and the two seemed completely besotted, moving in together after just two weeks. It wasn't to last, however, and Neil has stayed quiet about his love life since. 

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
17/18

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley

They wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after announcing they were expecting their first child together in a sweet conundrum on Instagram, so it's no wonder that Countdown star Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are a favourite couple from the show.

The two met whilst taking part in series 11 of the show in 2013 and became an item shortly after. They're now doting parents to daughter Maven, 23 months, and newborn baby Noa

Pasha, who left Strictly in 2019, certainly earned his stripes on the show. He holds the record for the most tens, most perfect scores, and was also the first dancer to reach the final three times. Impressive! 

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
Photo: © Getty Images
18/18

AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen

The dancer, who left the show last year, was previously rumoured to be dating his former Strictly partner Mollie King but the professional dancer is now in a relationship with fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen.

The two met when the blonde beauty auditioned for his solo dance tour and have been inseparable ever since. They have both shared sweet snaps on their Instagram pages of their holidays and glamorous evenings out with AJ's brother, Love Island finalist and fellow ballroom dancer, Curtis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back