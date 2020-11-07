Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

With just six pairs left in the competition, we're shimmying closer and closer to next month's Strictly Come Dancing final.
And as the excitement increases, the possibility of blossoming love and romance does, too.
SEE: Giovanna Fletcher posts emotional tribute to husband Tom following shock exit from Strictly
Over the years, the show has brought together many couples that are still going strong today (and even seen the pitter-patter of tiny feet!). Here's a look at some of our favourite professionals, present and past, and their partners. You may recognise a few…
Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson
Actress and model Gemma Atkinson appeared on Strictly in 2017 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. But it was Spanish pro-dancer Gorka Marquez who swept her off her feet. Gorka, who joined the BBC show the year before, was partnered with singer and former X Factor contestant Alexandra Burke.
Both Gemma and Gorka were runners-up in 2018 with their respective partners and became an item shortly after the show wrapped. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2018 and almost exactly a year later, confirmed they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby daughter, Mia, in July 2019. On Valentine's Day this year, they confirmed their engagement. Aww!