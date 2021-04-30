Sexual wellness company Lovehoney gets the royal seal of approval from the Queen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lovehoney, the sexual wellness company, has been named one of the winners of the Queen's Awards for Enterprise.

The UK’s most prestigious business awards praised the adult retailer for 'outstanding and continuous growth', with international sales reaching £56 million. This means Lovehoney can now fly the Queen’s Awards flag at their main office and use Her Majesty’s emblem across their packaging and advertising.

Selling everything from lingerie to personal grooming and toys, Lovehoney also offers sex advice on its blog and podcast. The brand was launched from founder Richard Longhurst's bedroom in 2002 and now has a customer base of 2.2 million people (and counting) with 300 employees.

It's no surprise the business is in growth as sales of intimate toys saw a huge increase in 2020, likely due to lockdowns. They've also recently proved themselves forward-thinking with a sustainable underwear range and collection of eco-conscious self-pleasure tools.

The awards were first created following a recommendation of a committee chaired by the Duke of Edinburgh in 1965. Originally known as the Queen’s Awards to Industry, the first winners were announced the following year.

Other winners for 2021 include London's Luminary Bakery, where survivors of domestic abuse can work to learn new skills, and The Community Shop in South Yorkshire, a social enterprise offering surplus food from big chains to disadvantaged customers at discounted prices. See the full list of winners here.

