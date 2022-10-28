Christina Applegate prepares for first public outing since MS diagnosis

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dead To Me actress Christina Applegate was diagnosed with MS in August 2021, and over a year later, the 50-year-old is preparing for her first public outing since.

Ahead of the milestone, Christina took to Twitter to share a photo of five stylish walking sticks, writing: "I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

WATCH: Christina Applegate stars in hit Netflix show Dead to Me

Far from plain walking sticks, Christina's support of choice looked ultra-glam, with crystal detailing and intricate swirls, fit for the ceremony she plans to attend.

The actress has been open about her MS symptoms, sharing in May that she struggles to sleep, noting: "MS is weird that way."

She's also spoken out about how her exercise regime helps her feel better, naming rowing machines as her workout of choice. "With MS, most exercises can be scary due to numbness in feet and legs. So sitting and knowing I'm still using my body is awesome," she said of her rowing machine.

Christina Applegate relies on walking sticks for support

She also namechecked the Power Plate, calling it "vital."

Christina also noted that she uses a cooling blanket to help ease her symptoms, as well as a Theragun massage tool.

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with MS in August 2021

Announcing her diagnosis in August 2021, Christina said: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [expletive] blocks it."

Christina's The Sweetest Thing costar, Selma Blair, also has MS and has been a huge support according to Christina, who urged her followers to watch Selma's MS documentary, Introducing Selma Blair.

