Kate Middleton's wedding scent has had a Christmas makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It may have happened over ten years ago, but we will always remember when the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in April 2011. The dress, the bridesmaids, the veil, the TV coverage, everything!

READ: Kate Middleton's secret hair and beauty makeover revealed - have you noticed?

There are lots of little details that took place on the day you may not be aware of. One of them is the fact that Kate Middleton famously had Jo Malone's Orange Blossom candles lit in Westminster Abbey during the incredible service. The crisp, fresh orange scent created a luxurious and opulent atmosphere inside the venue as the royal couple exchanged their vows.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married in Westminster Abbey

It can be quite the job to get hold of this scent, but the British luxury brand has released its new Christmas range, and a part of the collection is 'Orange Bitters' - a zesty, festive take on 'Orange Blossom' with the same fragrant scent. And what's more, there's a variety of products in this aroma, from Kate's favourite candles to fabulous diffusers.

MORE: Princess Diana's favourite perfume is the perfect floral scent - and you can still buy it today

The Orange Bitters Deluxe Candle is a cocktail of sweet and bitter orange with the warmth and sensuality of sandalwood. This gorgeous design comes encased in a festive glass design with a pretty star etched on the lid. William, take note, Christmas is less than two months away if you need ideas for your wife!

Orange Bitters Deluxe Candle, £130, Jo Malone

Fast forward to 2020, when Kate stepped out for a royal outing in County Durham. Some onlookers reported that the Duchess gave off a lemon-like aroma. So we know that the royal still has a penchant for all things citrusy.

Orange Bitters Liquidless Diffuser, £125, Jo Malone

READ: The Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2021 is here and you will be blown away

Emma South, Jo Malone London's Fragrance & Lifestyle Expert, agrees that a sparkling citrus scent has special powers. She previously told HELLO!: "When you think about how our scents connect to our moods and our memories, and what's an uplifting scent to one person can be completely different for another - based on your personal associations with a particular scent. But universally across the board, citrus is known - in aromatherapy terms - for its uplifting powers, energy and sparkle."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.