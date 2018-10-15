10 spectacular celebrity holiday homes

Not content with living in some incredible real estate worth millions, the likes of David Beckham, George Clooney and Robbie Williams also own amazing holiday homes, too. When they’re ready for a break from their fast-paced careers they can enjoy some rest and relaxation at these spectacular estates, complete with their own private pools or beaches.

But they’re not all in far-flung exotic destinations; the Cotswolds is the destination of choice for the Beckhams and Amanda Holden, while Denise Van Outen retires to the Costa del Sol for her home away from home. Scroll through the gallery to see 12 of the most spectacular celebrity houses…

2-The-Beckhams-Cotswolds-holiday-home
Photo: © Instagram

1. David and Victoria Beckham’s holiday home in the Cotswolds:

The Beckhams often retreat to their country home in the Cotswolds for weekends and short breaks. The family, who spend most of their time at their property in London, have spent millions renovating the nine-bedroom home, which is located close to celebrity haunt Soho Farmhouse.

 

Offering the perfect spot for them to enjoy some peace and quiet, the couple previously submitted plans to add a 60ft croquet lawn, natural swimming pond and orchard to the grounds of the picturesque estate.

3-Robbie-Williams-Malibu-house
Photo: © Splash

2. Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s Malibu holiday home:

The X Factor judges divide their time between London and Los Angeles, and recently spent a reported £15.9million on a mansion in Malibu. The spacious residence spans 3,592-square-foot over three storeys, with a gourmet kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and separate dining area, as well as a master bedroom suite with its own custom spa bath and private ocean-view terrace.

4-Amanda-Holden-Cotswolds-house

3. Amanda Holden’s country retreat in the Cotswolds:

Just like the Beckhams, Amanda Holden also owns a country retreat in the Cotswolds. The Britain’s Got Talent judge has worked hard at renovating the property, and given a glimpse inside on Instagram. The living room has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, the 47-year-old has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

5-Denise-Van-Outen-holiday-home-spain
Photo: © Instagram

4. Denise Van Outen’s second home in the Costa del Sol:

Denise Van Outen can escape to Spain’s Costa del Sol whenever she wants some rest and relaxation after investing in an apartment in the resort of Mijas. Speaking to HELLO!, Denise previously said that she plans to escape there regularly, both to indulge her love of golf and for weekends away with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall and her daughter Betty. “For me it’s an extension of my home in the UK,” she said. “It’s like an extra wing in the sunshine.”

6-Prince-William-and-Kate-Anmer-Hall
Photo: © Getty Images

5. Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk estate:

While it was once their main residence, Prince William and Kate’s country home – Anmer Hall – is now somewhere they can go when they need some time away from London with their three young children. The Queen gifted the couple the ten-bedroom property in 2013, and they carried out extensive renovation work on the home, including remaking a driveway, converting a 'garden store' into living quarters, and even filing an application to build a new tennis court, replacing an old court that had fallen into disrepair.

7-George-Amal-Clooney-Lake-Como
Photo: © Rex

6. Amal and George Clooney’s Lake Como home:

George and Amal Clooney spend their summers at their Lake Como residence, Villa L’Oleandra. The beautiful property is said to have 25 rooms, a swimming pool, gym and tennis court, and is where the A-list couple hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a mini break in summer 2018.

8-Richard-Branson-Necker-Island
Photo: © Rex

7. Richard Branson’s Necker Island resort:

Why just buy a holiday home when you can buy a whole island? Virgin boss Richard Branson owns Necker Island, a 74-acre island in the British Virgin Islands that he has transformed into an exclusive resort. The entrepreneur has hosted a number of his celebrity friends on the island, although it has not all been plain sailing – the resort has previously been devastated by fire and was also badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

9-Taylor-Swift-Rhode-Island-house
Photo: © Instagram

8. Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island retreat:

Taylor’s huge mansion next to the beach at Rhode Island has played host to some now infamous parties. Who could forget ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston’s ‘I heart TS’ tank or Taylor floating on an inflatable swan in her pool with Calvin Harris? The property is where Taylor goes for a fun getaway with friends, and we can’t blame her; the mansion has eight bedrooms, and has 700-feet of private sandy beach.

10-The-Queen-Prince-Philip-Balmoral

9. The Queen’s Scottish summer holiday home:

Even the Queen is lucky enough to have her own holiday home, Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire. Her Majesty spends several weeks there each summer with husband Prince Philip, and her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has previously said the Queen is “most happy there”.

 

Speaking with her former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, it seems the place is "home from home" for the Queen. "She has been going there regularly from the middle to the end of July right through to the beginning of October since she came to the throne," Dickie told HELLO!. "It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday."

11-Michael-Douglas-Majorca-holiday-home
Photo: © Facebook

10. Michael Douglas’ estate in Mallorca:

Michael Douglas owns a huge holiday villa in the village of Valldemossa, Majorca, which he bought with former wife Diandra Luker in 1989. The actor had put the property up for sale in 2014, but took it off the market in 2018 after it failed to sell. The property boasts two cottages, five apartments, ten bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and an outdoor swimming pool, but Michael is not believed to have visited for over four years.

