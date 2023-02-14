Air fryer fans react to Ninja's new Speedi Rapid Cooker that cooks meals in 15 minutes 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We don't need to tell you that the Ninja Air Fryer has been a hit with fans for the past few years. People are now looking for fast and cost-effective ways to create delicious meals at home, with almost one in five Brits choosing faster recipes with simpler ingredients in 2022.

Inspired by people really seeeking fast results in the kitchen, Ninja has launched the new Speedi Rapid Cooker, with fans calling it a "game changer". Will this be the hit of 2023? Only time will tell.

Instagram fans went crazy over the announcement, with one fan saying: "Now THIS sounds good. 15 minute meals?! Yes please!!"

Another one wrote: "Ohhhh lord my growing collection is going to grow more."

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker, £249.99, Amazon (or direct from ninjakitchen.com)

If you're a fan of your air fryer and you love your pan-cooked means such as pasta or rice, well this is going to be your new best friend. You can steam and air fry food at the same time to achieve delicious, healthy meals in as little as 15 minutes.

The Rapid Cooker Mode combines steam with convection heat under one lid, to create fluffy grains or al dente pasta, tender vegetables and crispy mains – all at once.

What’s more, capable of feeding up to four people, the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker can cook up to four chicken breasts and 225 grams of pasta at the same time, thanks to its 5.7-litre capacity.

One happy Amazon shopper wrote a review saying, "Just got the uk version. I also have the 15:1 multicooker. This is better by a country mile. It’s lower, easier to see into, wider so you don’t burn your arms removing food, and easier to clean. The pot and rack are dishwasher safe. I have just made cheese toasties - using toastie bags in the air fryer. Spot on Also paella using the fast cook function - paella rice, peppers, peas, and spices with water below, chicken, chorizo, prawns on top. Brilliant. Good booklet with recipe ideas and the meal planner app. I am more than pleased."

The Speedi Rapid Cooker includes two modes, with 10 cooking functions creating endless possibilities for exciting mealtimes at home.

Steam retains up to 90% of nutrients and quickly infuses food with moisture. Convection air crisps and caramelises. Simply layer your ingredients in the cooking pot using the adjustable Cook & Crisp Tray. Oh, and they're both dishwasher-safe for easy clean up.

If you find yourself bamboozled with recipe ideas, and haven't got time for a TikTok rabbit hole, you also get the Speedi Meal Builder which is an online recipe generator for fans to build their own customisable recipes in just five steps.

