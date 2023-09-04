Lorraine Kelly is a tangerine dream in must-see midi dress - shop the look

Lorraine Kelly made a vibrant return to her eponymous ITV show on Monday, stepping out in a bright orange midi dress by LK Bennett following her summer break.

With its cool cotton fabric and dopamine-inducing hue, the Joplin dress was a perfect choice for the heatwave. The statement piece featured an open collar, pretty mother-of-pearl-style buttons, a removable tie-back belt and a floaty midi length.

Sharing her outfit to Instagram, Lorraine captioned the post: "So good to be back - love this dress from @lkbennettlondon and shoes from @_danielshoes - first time wearing makeup for weeks - thanks @helenhandmakeup @corrinekaenzigstylist -see you at 9am".

Lorraine Kelly wears LK Bennett's Joplin dress

Retailing for £299, the dress is definitely an investment piece, but one you can bring out every summer and style with minimal accessories. It’s currently available at LK Bennett in all sizes from a UK 6-20.

Lorraine wore the midi dress with matching orange pointed-toe heels and a single pendant necklace. The 62-year-old TV host was glowing and admitted it was the first time she’d worn makeup since leaving for her trip to Zimbabwe several weeks ago. She swapped the London studio for an African safari with her husband Steve and shared her adventures on social media.

More versatile than you might think, the LK Bennett shirt dress could also be styled with a pair of royal-worthy wedge espadrilles or barely-there heeled sandals. With its flattering but modest cut, it’s perfect for a statement office outfit or to dress up for fancier occasions.

For a slightly more affordable piece in a very similar style, Karen Millen has this orange maxi shirt dress available for £105. We love it paired with statement gold jewellery.

Lorraine is no stranger to a bold colour, and this summer alone she’s been spotted in an acid green sweater vest by ME+EM, a hot pink heart-adorned midi dress from Phase Eight and Never Fully Dressed’s iconic Lobster-print silk midi. We love to see it.