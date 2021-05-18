Lovehoney has launched a Bridgerton-inspired lingerie collection for brides

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has launched a beautiful new lingerie collection inspired by Bridgerton.

The hit Netflix period drama, which debuted last Christmas, was responsible for the decadent regencycore trend, which saw a huge rise in searches for items such as corsets, pearl-embellished headbands, elbow-length gloves and empire-line dresses.

RELATED: Sexual wellness company Lovehoney gets the royal seal of approval from the Queen

Now Lovehoney has taken inspiration with new lingerie. The Wild Anticipation collection features the likes of basque and chemise sets in lace and timeless florals. With lots of white and soft pastels shades, they would be perfect for brides.

Both playful and angelic, Lovehoney's pieces are designed to be liberating, celebrating a carefree post-lockdown world. As well as more modest sets including camis and robes, you'll also find crotchless styles à la Bridgerton, as they were worn in the 19th century.

There's a wide range of sizes available in the inclusive range, from a 6 to a 30, and everything is priced between £24.99 and £44.99.

MORE: The best wedding veils to choose from for a beautiful bridal moment

Channel Daphne and seduce your own Duke with the bestsellers from the collection below…

Beau White Lace Bra Set, £34.99, Lovehoney

With no underwiring and a cotton gusset, this three-piece lingerie set is both seductive and super comfortable.

Peony Lilac Sheer Mesh and Lace Crotchless Body, £29.99, Lovehoney

This pastel baby doll body features soft, plunging lace cups and a high-cut hemline to give the illusion of longer legs.

Watercolour Blue Lace and Floral Satin Bra Set, £34.99, Lovehoney

Designed in Lovehoney's watercolour floral print, this chic set features contrasting navy blue lace and satin panelling.

Parisienne Ivory Blush Longline Bra and Crotchless Thong Set, £39.99, Lovehoney

A Parisian style lace basque set in ivory blush that would make the perfect bridal lingerie.

Plus Size Jewel Satin White Cami Set, £29.99, Lovehoney

With its satin fabric and low trimmed lace neckline, this sensual cami set feels luxurious and is so flattering.

MORE: Pretty high-street bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.